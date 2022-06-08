 Launch Tech Introduces X-431 ADAS Pro Plus
Products

Launch Tech Introduces X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Launch Tech has introduced the X-431 ADAS Pro Plus, the third-generation professional ADAS system calibration stands for passenger cars.
Launch Tech has introduced the X-431 ADAS Pro Plus, the third-generation professional ADAS system calibration stands for passenger cars. The stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy material, which is lightweight and resistant to oxidation.

The ADAS Pro Plus uses laser positioning and ranging so the target can be placed accurately and quickly. The stand’s main bracket can quickly fine-tune the position of the target in the horizontal, front/rear and left/right directions, with high precision and simple operation.

The equipment adopts a modular design concept, and the stand alignment to the vehicle does not need a skilled technician to operate.

The ADAS Pro Plus supports the calibration of all ADAS systems from over 50 vehicle manufacturers.

For more information, email [email protected] or contact an authorized Launch dealer.

