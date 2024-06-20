 Live from the Southeast Collision Conference Body Bangin' Podcasts

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference Body Bangin’ Podcasts

A roundup of the latest Body Bangin' podcasts live from the Southeast Collision Conference.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Future-proof Your Shop with Mike Anderson

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson on finding the formula for future success.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Building Value in Your Business with Matt DiFrancesco

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Matt DiFrancesco on how to make your business as valuable as possible.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: To Calibrate or Not to Calibrate with Greg Peeters

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Greg Peeters of Car ADAS on what it takes to do an accurate calibration.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Create a Bulletproof Repair Plan with Danny & Kyle

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus and Danny Gredinberg on building a repair plan supported by facts.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Build Your Business With Enjoyment With Bruce Schronce

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Bruce Schronce on five critical aspects to growing your business.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Stop Your Shop’s Leaky Profit With Taylor Moss

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Taylor Moss of OEC on the primary places shops are losing profits.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Recruiting & Retaining Technicians with Jay Goninen

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Jay Goninen of Wrench Way on novel ways to recruit and retain technicians.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: It’s Time to Level Up with Blake Farley

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Blake Farley of Quality Collision Group on changing your business mindset for success.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’ Southeast Collision Conference: Take Advantage of the Slow Times with Lombard Equipment

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron of Lombard Equipment on taking advantage of downtime by fine-tuning your equipment.

Watch or listen here.

News

Participate in the CREF Denver Golf Ball Drop

Buy a golf ball in the golf ball drop at CREF’s fundraiser July 9 in Denver and you could win $7,500!

Published:

Looking for a fun way to support the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and collision students, instructors and schools across the country and possibly win $7,500? Then you need to participate in CREF's golf ball drop at their golf fundraiser July 9, 2024 at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colo.

The details are as follows:

