Body Shop Business
News/LKQ Corporation
ago

LKQ Corp. Announces Director Resignation

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Assured Performance Appoints Chris Nichols Vice President of Sales and Strategic Initiatives

Axalta's 2018 Automotive Color Popularity Report Indicates White as Most Popular Color

VIDEO: Equalizer at SEMA 2018

Automakers Seeking New Autonomous Emergency Braking Applications as Competition Heats Up

ASE, ASE Education Foundation Announce Staff Changes

Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair Announce Merger

Ford Releases Position Statement on Scanning

Ford to Launch New Ford Certified Collision Network

VIDEO: Educating Customers on Auto Insurance, Presented by Honda

SCRS Encourages Attendance at Jan. 16 Open Board Meeting

LKQ Corp. announced that Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia has resigned from his positions as a director of LKQ Corp. and as executive chairman of its Euro Car Parts (ECP) subsidiary in the United Kingdom, effective immediately.

Sukhpal founded a company 40 years ago that eventually became Euro Car Parts, which has grown to be the leading distributor of aftermarket automotive parts in the U.K. Sukhpal sold ECP to LKQ in late 2011 and stayed on as CEO until 2014, when he became executive chairman. Over the past several years, Sukhpal and his three sons have developed a substantial property business in the United Kingdom, where more recently he has focused most of his time and energy.

“Sukhpal has been a key partner with LKQ over the past seven years as we have quadrupled the size of our business in the U.K., and he has served as a valued LKQ board member,” said Dominick Zarcone, president and CEO of LKQ Corp. “While we will miss his insights, we respect his desire to spend all his time focused on the family property business and wish him nothing but the best in those endeavors.”

Added Singh, “ECP has been my life’s work, and there will always be a bit of the company in me. I have enjoyed my relationship with LKQ, but the time has come for a change so I can devote my full abilities to building the property business with my sons. I am confident in the strategy LKQ has for its European segment and for the next level of growth and operational excellence at ECP.”

“All of us at LKQ thank Sukhpal for everything he has done to build ECP over the years and extend our best wishes for much-continued success,” said Joseph Holsten, chairman of the board of LKQ.

Show Full Article