LKQ Corp. Expands Services Business Under Single Brand Name

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

LKQ Corp. announced it is bringing its two mobile automotive services businesses together under a single brand, known as Elitek Vehicle Services.

Since acquiring Elite Electronics and VeTech Automotive Electronics in 2019, LKQ organically grew to become the largest U.S. provider of mobile, on-site vehicle services to collision repairers, mechanical repairers and national fleets.

Elitek provides a full array of repair solutions including diagnostics and calibration, reflashing, programming, pre- and post-repair collision diagnostics, airbag replacements, theft and vandalism repair, frame replacements, air conditioning service and other mechanical services.

Increasing vehicle technology leads to more complex repairs. Elitek partners with the repair community to repair and calibrate vehicle electronics including ADAS systems, thus becoming a trusted extension of the repair shop’s staff. Whether shop technicians are on vacation, or volume surges create additional staffing requirements, Elitek’s on-call service provides immediate expert support.

For more information on Elitek, visit ElitekAuto.com or call (888)-835-4835.

