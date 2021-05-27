LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery

Click Here to Read More

Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life. Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the U.S. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customers’ preferred locations in each of these trading zones where LKQ operates today. Green Bean currently reconditions batteries for hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda, General Motors, Lexus and Nissan.

“This acquisition reinforces our ongoing commitment to expand our parts and services offerings to meet the demands and opportunities that arise from technological changes in the automobile industry,” said Justin Jude, president of North America Wholesale Operations of LKQ. “Battery reconditioning represents a natural extension of our current powertrain remanufacturing operations. In addition, Green Bean’s entrepreneurial history, proprietary technology and sustainably-focused products fit well with LKQ’s mission and culture, and we are proud to have them join our North American team.”