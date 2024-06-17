LKQ Corporation Announces LKQ Refinish Division

LKQ Corporation has announced the merging of the LKQ PBE and FinishMaster businesses under one umbrella now called LKQ Refinish. This new name translates to an expanded network of industry-relevant experience. The LKQ Refinish division is a distribution leader in the U.S. automotive and commercial industries, servicing over 40,000 customers within North America.

Over the years, the LKQ Refinish division has expanded through acquisitions of well-known names within the industry, such as Keystone Automotive Paint; Body and Equipment; AkzoNobel’s U.S. company-owned store division, Max Auto; Cross Canada; and, most recently, FinishMaster. This division has continuously grown and evolved over the decades, while preserving the company’s core values. As a company and as individuals, the organization strive to be the key factor in the success of their customers.

“Operating as LKQ Refinish underscores our ongoing commitment to continued focus and growth in the sales and service of current and future customers in the automotive collision, fleet and general industrial businesses,” said Ed Pietrzak, vice president, Product Marketing & Vendor Relations.

The LKQ Refinish mission is to provide quality products, reliable delivery, and a steadfast commitment to our customers and their continued success. We offer products from trusted brands to help you clean, prepare, fix, finish, or paint your next job. Our experienced team is dedicated to providing the products and services necessary for our customers’ business growth.

For more information, visit lkq-refinish.com or call (866) 557-2677.