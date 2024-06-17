 LKQ Corporation Announces LKQ Refinish Division

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

LKQ Corporation Announces LKQ Refinish Division

LKQ Corporation has announced the merging of the LKQ PBE and FinishMaster businesses under one umbrella now called LKQ Refinish.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

LKQ Corporation has announced the merging of the LKQ PBE and FinishMaster businesses under one umbrella now called LKQ Refinish. This new name translates to an expanded network of industry-relevant experience. The LKQ Refinish division is a distribution leader in the U.S. automotive and commercial industries, servicing over 40,000 customers within North America.  

Related Articles

Over the years, the LKQ Refinish division has expanded through acquisitions of well-known names within the industry, such as Keystone Automotive Paint; Body and Equipment; AkzoNobel’s U.S. company-owned store division, Max Auto; Cross Canada; and, most recently, FinishMaster. This division has continuously grown and evolved over the decades, while preserving the company’s core values. As a company and as individuals, the organization strive to be the key factor in the success of their customers. 

“Operating as LKQ Refinish underscores our ongoing commitment to continued focus and growth in the sales and service of current and future customers in the automotive collision, fleet and general industrial businesses,” said Ed Pietrzak, vice president, Product Marketing & Vendor Relations. 

The LKQ Refinish mission is to provide quality products, reliable delivery, and a steadfast commitment to our customers and their continued success. We offer products from trusted brands to help you clean, prepare, fix, finish, or paint your next job. Our experienced team is dedicated to providing the products and services necessary for our customers’ business growth. 

For more information, visit lkq-refinish.com or call (866) 557-2677.

You May Also Like

News

Snap-on TSS Onsite at SkillsUSA in Atlanta

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) products will be on display and included in the competition at the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 24-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Four award-winning John Bean B2000P Diagnostic Wheel Balancers will be featured in the competition portion of SkillsUSA. The Snap-on booth (no.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) products will be on display and included in the competition at the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 24-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Four award-winning John Bean B2000P Diagnostic Wheel Balancers will be featured in the competition portion of SkillsUSA. The Snap-on booth (no. 370), located in Hall B, will showcase a wide array of TSS products, including the John Bean V3300 diagnostic wheel alignment system, the Tru-Point advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool and the B2000P.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NABC to Host Third Golf Fundraising Event of 2024

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Foundation will host the third golf fundraising event of 2024 Sept. 9 at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo.

By Jason Stahl
Honda Starts Production on 2025 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell EV

The all-new CR-V e:FCEV is the first production hydrogen FCEV in the U.S. to combine an all-new U.S.-made fuel cell system with plug-in EV charging capability.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR Launches I-CAR Academy New Early Career Tech Program

I-CAR Academy is the first industry-neutral, comprehensive early career program designed specifically to attract, train and retain technicians.

By Jason Stahl
Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi is offering training courses from factory-trained individuals at its U.S. headquarters in Naperville, Ill.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

SCRS Announces Repairer Driven Education Registration Now Open

RDE is the most comprehensive collision repair education series of the year, delivered live at the SEMA Show and then made available online for the industry.

By Jason Stahl
IIHS Survey: Most Drivers OK with Anti-Speeding Tech in Vehicles

More than 60% of drivers would find it acceptable if their vehicle provided an audible and visual warning when they exceeded the posted speed limit.

By Jason Stahl
TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.6.0 Software Update

Innovation of the TEXA IDC5 software is focused on new vehicle coverage as well as new diagnostic feature functionality.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands Idaho Service

Crash Champions has announced the addition of its 11th Idaho location.

By Jason Stahl