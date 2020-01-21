Connect with us

News

LKQ Donates $25,000 to Collision Repair Education Foundation

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

LKQ Corporation continued its support of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) with an end-of-year 2019 contribution of $25,000. LKQ’s annual contribution allows CREF the ability to work on attracting students to local technical programs, support the students while in school and help connect the students to local/national industry employers.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The shortage of collision repair and refinish technicians, combined with the declining budgets at technical schools, continues to be a serious challenge for our industry,” said Terry Fortner, vice president – Insurance, Sales and Marketing, LKQ. “LKQ is proud to support CREF in its work to support students and schools and connect people with industry employers.”

Added CREF Executive Director Clark Plucinski, “LKQ’s continued support of CREF provides crucial support to the industry’s efforts to help collision schools across the country. These schools graduate productive, efficient and capable staff members day one on the job within the collision industry. LKQ’s support assists in our ability to help high school and post-secondary collision instructors provide the quality technical education their students need to succeed in the industry.”

Companies interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation in supporting high school and college collision programs, and instructors should contact Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected] or (312) 231-0258.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

LKQ Donates $25,000 to Collision Repair Education Foundation

on

CIECA Announces 2020 Board of Trustees Officers

on

INDASA USA Welcomes New Sales Partner

on

Mitchell RepairCenter Now Offers Integration with QuickBooks Online
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: CIECA Announces 2020 Board of Trustees Officers

News: LKQ Donates $25,000 to Collision Repair Education Foundation

Products: Snap-on MIG225Ai for Aluminum and Steel Welding

News: INDASA USA Welcomes New Sales Partner

Products: Lumax Introduces the LX-1436 Magnetic LED Light
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Global Finishing Solutions

Global Finishing Solutions
Contact: Jonathan Barrick Jonathan BarrickPhone: 800-848-8738Fax: 705-719-4114
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

A ROAD MAP FOR AN INDEPENDENT OPERATOR

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect