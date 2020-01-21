LKQ Donates $25,000 to Collision Repair Education Foundation

LKQ Corporation continued its support of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) with an end-of-year 2019 contribution of $25,000. LKQ’s annual contribution allows CREF the ability to work on attracting students to local technical programs, support the students while in school and help connect the students to local/national industry employers.

“The shortage of collision repair and refinish technicians, combined with the declining budgets at technical schools, continues to be a serious challenge for our industry,” said Terry Fortner, vice president – Insurance, Sales and Marketing, LKQ. “LKQ is proud to support CREF in its work to support students and schools and connect people with industry employers.”

Added CREF Executive Director Clark Plucinski, “LKQ’s continued support of CREF provides crucial support to the industry’s efforts to help collision schools across the country. These schools graduate productive, efficient and capable staff members day one on the job within the collision industry. LKQ’s support assists in our ability to help high school and post-secondary collision instructors provide the quality technical education their students need to succeed in the industry.”

Companies interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation in supporting high school and college collision programs, and instructors should contact Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected] or (312) 231-0258.