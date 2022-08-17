 LKQ Europe Selected by Project Zebra to Test Supply Chain Processes
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

LKQ Europe Selected by Project Zebra to Test Supply Chain Processes

on

UTI, IGNITE Awards Grants to Three Female Students

on

SCRS to Perform Week-Long Blend Study

on

ASE Education Foundation Names New Assistant Vice President
Advertisement

Growing Your Auto Body Shop

Keys to growing your shop and expanding to multiple locations.

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint prep fundamentals: sanding, cleaning, masking, priming, block sanding and blend panels.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: UTI, IGNITE Awards Grants to Three Female Students

Associations: SCRS to Perform Week-Long Blend Study

AirPro Diagnostics: OEM Certification: A Growing Trend

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

LKQ Europe Selected by Project Zebra to Test Supply Chain Processes

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision making, and research firm Supply Chain Insights has jointly announced that LKQ Europe was selected to participate in a pilot program to test outside-in planning concepts by Project Zebra, an open-source think tank driving supply chain improvement. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Project Zebra was co-founded by o9 Solutions and Supply Chain Insights. LKQ Europe was awarded the opportunity to participate in Project Zebra research following a reverse RFP process that began in March 2022. During that time, a panel of business leaders, academics and o9 leaders evaluated proposals from companies to participate in the research.  

LKQ Europe is the industry-leading distributor of spare parts for cars, vans and industrial vehicles in Europe. It is a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation, the world’s largest car recycler, currently reusing more than 90% of materials from end-of-life vehicles.  

With more than 1,000 branches in 20 countries and 26,000 employees, LKQ has been supplying products to more than 100,000 independent garages in Europe since 2011. The company is a main driver of transformation in the automotive aftermarket in Europe. LKQ Europe is leading the way in terms of digitalization and electrification and by that, enabling its business and its customers to ensure sustainable, safe and affordable mobility for everyone, today and in the future. 

Advertisement

The Project Zebra pilot will test how bi-directional orchestration at LKQ Europe can help improve the company’s “inventory buy plan.” Using LKQ’s historical data obtained over the course of the pandemic, the pilot will focus on leveraging market data to improve LKQ’s demand sensing capabilities and drive a more accurate baseline demand forecast. The research will also help build a master data layer to sense and manage supply variability based on market shifts. 

“Being selected as an industry partner in Project Zebra’s research and using this new, innovative approach will enable us to sense customers’ and suppliers’ behavior in reaction to changing market conditions and see the impact on our business early on,” said Claudia Martins, vice president of logistics and supply chain at LKQ Europe. “By making intelligent use of these market signals, we expect to significantly reduce the decision response time in supply chain planning. With a more detailed forecast on supply and demand, our planning will improve. We will be able to provide better services to our customers by fostering our relationships with suppliers, saving time, resources and cost.” 

Advertisement

Added Supply Chain Insights Founder Lora Cecere, “The enthusiasm from the LKQ Europe team is contagious. I admire their courage and commitment to do this heavy lifting for the industry.”

“We are confident that the results of this pilot will make the case for an outside-in supply chain planning approach, allowing business leaders to make more informed decisions based on market, channel and supplier data,” said Igor Rikalo, president and COO of o9 Solutions. “This exciting research has the potential to set the global standard for how organizations leverage data to improve the quality of their demand forecast and supply chain plans.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Holds F.R.E.E. Event in Santa Clara, California

Consolidators: All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Atlanta Mother

Consolidators: Classic Collision Adds Second Location in Las Vegas

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business