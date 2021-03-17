LKQ Corporation has announced that it is acquiring Greenlight Automotive, a Nebraska-based automotive mobile diagnostic services business. Initially, until all systems are converted, Greenlight will continue to operate under its current branding. By year end, Greenlight will officially migrate to Elitek Vehicle Services branding.

Through Greenlight, Elitek continues to expand its national coverage to include the Lincoln and Omaha markets, with greater expansion to follow.

The Greenlight acquisition represents LKQ’s fourth acquisition in the automotive diagnostics space since it entered the automotive services arena in 2019. Since then, LKQ has experienced tremendous organic growth through its Elitek business to become the largest U.S. provider of mobile, on-site vehicle services to automotive collision repairers, mechanical repairers and national fleets.

Elitek provides a full array of repair solutions including diagnostics and calibration, reflashing, programming, pre- and post-collision repair diagnostics, airbag replacements, theft and vandalism repair, frame replacements, air conditioning service and other mechanical services.

Increasing vehicle technology leads to more complex repairs. Elitek partners with the repair community to repair and calibrate vehicle electronics including ADAS systems, thus becoming a trusted extension of the repair shop’s staff. Whether shop technicians are on vacation, or volume surges create additional staffing requirements, Elitek’s on-call service provides immediate support.

For more information on Elitek, visit elitekauto.com or call (888) 835-4835.