LKQ FinishMaster, CREF Announce 5th Annual Hood Master

LKQ FinishMaster and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that the 5th Annual Hood Master challenge event will take place Aug. 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. CST at The Bell Tower in Nashville, Tenn.

It all started in 2020 with one simple goal: to bring the focus back to the artistry within the collision repair industry. Year over year, this industry challenge has grown and exceeded expectations through participation from committed painters, support from strong sponsor partnerships and industry professionals who share the same passion for the foundation of this challenge. Hood Master has evolved from being an industry painting challenge to a platform for co-hosting PiN Master, a student painting contest facilitated by CREF, a fundraiser to give back to collision repair programs that partner with CREF, and becoming a one-of-a-kind industry community event.

The Hood Master challenge is not just a contest; it’s an exciting platform where painters and refinishers push the boundaries of their creativity and unparalleled talent. Participants create artwork on mini car hoods, which are judged in person by a panel of industry experts, hand selected by Hood Master sponsors. Challengers can win prizes including cash, spray guns, industry-related products and fun swag. The contest categories have expanded to include airbrush, graphics, pinstripe, wild card and online crowd favorite. This year’s prizes total up to well over $26,000.

PiN Master, through the advocacy of CREF, is a challenge for high school and college collision repair students tasked with repairing, designing and painting retired bowling pins to win industry-related prizes. First- through third-place winners and the honorable mention winner receive prizes to help prepare for the start of their careers in the automotive industry. Prizes include items like tools and equipment donated by Hood Master sponsors and supporters of CREF. Hood Master and PiN Master winners will be announced at the Hood Master event and through social media.

To further support the future of the collision repair industry, LKQ FinishMaster is partnering with CREF to host a fundraiser at Hood Master. To maximize the impact of this fundraiser, all prizes will be prominently showcased at the event, offering attendees a firsthand view of these exceptional pieces. For convenience, these prizes will be accessible for bidding though a seamlessly integrated online auction, ensuring engagement for all participants. Donations for the silent auction include custom-painted pieces from industry artists, non-winning hoods and pins from previous challenges, sporting event tickets, and gifts and promotional items from local organizations. At the in-person event, attendees can donate directly to CREF and walk away with a prize from the mystery gift table.

“It has been incredible to see the growth of this event year over year, not just with the additional hood and pin submissions but also the industry support,” said Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of CREF. “Thank you to LKQ FinishMaster for organizing this to help raise additional awareness and funds for the high school and post-secondary collision programs that CREF works to support across the country. We look forward to this year’s event in Nashville and seeing all the artwork on display.”

Through the support of valued sponsors, the Hood Master event brings the Hood Master and PiN Master challenges and the fundraiser for CREF together in a unique art gallery experience. Anyone who has attended this event quickly realizes that Hood Master is more than just a challenge or a fundraiser; it is truly a community of professionals whose passion for the industry becomes reignited and inspired to do more.

Hood Master registration will open from Monday, March 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. EST to Friday, March 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. EST or until 100 registrations have been accepted. To register, click here.

Those interested in helping with the fundraiser can get involved by making an in-kind donation by emailing [email protected].