Connect with us

News

LKQ North America Partners with Tractable

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

LKQ North America is now using Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate and optimize the recycling of the salvage vehicles the company procures across their North America segment.

Advertisement

The AI uses computer vision, a technology that allows algorithms to reason based on images, to assess the specific damage on each vehicle and determine which parts can be recycled and reused. Tractable’s AI has been trained on millions of historical examples and performs on par with human intelligence, increasing the level of consistency and accuracy.

“We are excited to be the first recycled parts provider to apply AI to the effective and efficient procurement of salvage vehicles,” said Yogi Shivdasani, vice president of North America Supply Chain at LKQ. “Tractable’s AI has enhanced our expertise with identifying high-quality parts on salvage vehicles and to make sure those parts can be recycled and reused. Tractable further assists LKQ in delivering the right parts, to the right place, and at the right time.”

Advertisement

Added Tractable Co-founder and CEO Alex Dalyac, “Through this collaboration with LKQ North America, our technology is improving the value of parts recycling for the entire North American auto repair ecosystem. By finding reusable parts at scale and ensuring they are distributed more quickly, our technology is already having a positive impact on both the auto industry and the environment.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: NABC to Host Veterans at Garden State Golf Fundraiser

Consolidators: Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Chicagoland Family

News: NHTSA Orders Crash Reporting for Vehicles Equipped with ADAS

Consolidators: Fix Auto Sierra Vista Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Advertisement

on

LKQ North America Partners with Tractable

on

BodyShop Business on Holiday

on

Videos of the Week

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BodyShop Business on Holiday

News: Videos of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

Management: Customer Service: Raising the Bar
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Martech Services Company

Martech Services Company
Contact: Jamie JuersPhone: 800-831-1525
PO Box 7079, Mazeppa MN 55956
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop
Connect
BodyShop Business