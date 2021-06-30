LKQ North America Partners with Tractable

LKQ North America is now using Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate and optimize the recycling of the salvage vehicles the company procures across their North America segment.

The AI uses computer vision, a technology that allows algorithms to reason based on images, to assess the specific damage on each vehicle and determine which parts can be recycled and reused. Tractable’s AI has been trained on millions of historical examples and performs on par with human intelligence, increasing the level of consistency and accuracy.

“We are excited to be the first recycled parts provider to apply AI to the effective and efficient procurement of salvage vehicles,” said Yogi Shivdasani, vice president of North America Supply Chain at LKQ. “Tractable’s AI has enhanced our expertise with identifying high-quality parts on salvage vehicles and to make sure those parts can be recycled and reused. Tractable further assists LKQ in delivering the right parts, to the right place, and at the right time.”