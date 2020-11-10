Connect with us

Lloyd Fields of International Autobody Marketing Group to Retire

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Lloyd Fields, president of the International Autobody Marketing Group, Inc. (IAMG) headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, 2020.

Lloyd Fields

Fields’ career in the automotive aftermarket business spanned over the past 49 years, particularly in the paint, body and equipment sector of the industry. He has served as the president of IAMG for the past 21 years.

IAMG is a marketing group consisting of nine warehouse distributors throughout North America. A replacement has not yet been named, but the company plans to have a replacement before Lloyd’s departure.

During his tenure as president, Fields proved to be a great leader and is leaving the company in a strong financial position. Together with the board of directors, he has helped develop some strong and lasting relationships with all of the suppliers in the program and has successfully helped to grow the company’s private-label brands through the members’ WD channel.

The company is appreciative of Fields’ contributions and for everything he has done in guiding the company. He will be missed by his peers and acquaintances, and he is wished the very best of luck and good health during his retirement.

