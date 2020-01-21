Connect with us

Lumax Introduces the LX-1436 Magnetic LED Light

Lumax has introduced the LX-1436 magnetic LED Light, which can attach securely to most hand tools.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Lumax has introduced the LX-1436 magnetic LED light, which can light up dark work areas in seconds. It attaches securely to most hand tools and is ideal for use on grease guns, screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers, ratchets, etc.

The strong magnets hold on to the tool securely during operation and will not fall off.

The compact lightweight design, only weighing 0.25 oz., makes it easy to store and put in a toolbox. It has a long-life lithium battery that has up to seven hours of continuous use. 3 x L736F replaceable button-cell batteries are included in the product.

For more information, visit lumax.com.

Lumax Introduces the LX-1436 Magnetic LED Light

