 Maaco Announces Maaco Cup Award Winner
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Maaco Announces Maaco Cup Award Winner

on

Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

on

Crash Champions Adds 11 Locations Across Three States

on

Service King Welcomes New Chief Information Officer
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

Associations: ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

Associations: SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting

Consolidators: Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

News: BASF Releases 2021 Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Maaco Announces Maaco Cup Award Winner

Maaco announced it has awarded Kevin Taylor, owner of Maaco Houston, Texas, with the Maaco Cup award.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Maaco announced it has awarded Kevin Taylor, owner of Maaco Houston, Texas, with the Maaco Cup award. The Maaco Cup recognizes franchise owners who exemplify operational excellence each year.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Kevin Taylor, owner of Maaco Houston, Texas, and winner of the Maaco Cup.

Taylor’s facility is an I-CAR Gold and I-CAR Platinum center. It is also in an elite class of centers within the Maaco family and one of the first to earn the Maaco Diamond certification, which is the highest level of certification within the Maaco network. Taylor has a total staff of 27, with six managers and 21 technicians.

Before becoming a Maaco owner, Taylor received his MBA from Texas Tech in 2005 and worked in the capital finance market. At one time, he thought he was Wall Street bound.

Advertisement

“I was a high producer during my time in the financial world, but I knew the corporate life was not for me,” said Taylor. “I did not like wearing a suit and going to an office building every day.

“After my father retired from the military after 30 years of service, he purchased a Maaco franchise. My mom ran all the office operations, payroll and human resources. After graduating from business school, I began helping them out on the weekends. Their operations were small and somewhat struggling, but I saw potential in the industry and thought that I could branch into untapped markets and create a business that I could differentiate from the rest.”

Advertisement

Taylor took a bigger role in his father’s business and in two years doubled their sales, reaching the million-dollar milestone. He then opened his own Maaco in 2009 and immediately set out to differentiate himself from his competition. He upgraded to a more modern, state-of-the-art facility and invested in new equipment, training and certification. He also began building a solid team, training them in his way of doing business.

“I recruited people from different service industries that had a continuous improvement mindset, and I trained them in all the aspects of gaining and keeping a customer,” said Taylor. “We focus on producing high-quality repairs, delivered on time, that are profitable for us and a value for our customer.”

Advertisement

After 16 years in business, Taylor’s vision of what he wanted to be and building processes, the team and the culture to get there has earned him the Maaco Cup award.

“It has taken a lot of work to get where we are, but it has been rewarding,” said Taylor. “When the pandemic hit, we were very proactive in adapting to the changing market needs. With many shops closing, I felt like there was an opportunity to capitalize and grow. While others were hesitant, I knew if we focused on the things we could control and ignored all the fear and negativity, we could be better than ever. As a result, we have continued to grow, and we are now more efficient than ever. It was an obstacle, but we approached that as an opportunity to show more value to our customers.”

Advertisement

Being awarded the Maaco Cup means that a Maaco franchisee has achieved a level of excellence in performance among a network of more than 400 locations nationwide, and Taylor is humbled by the honor.

“There are amazing owners within the Maaco family, and most of us go to work every day trying to be better than we were the day before,” said Taylor. One of the philosophies my team and I embrace is that we don’t worry about things we can’t control and focus on the things that we can, and that has served us well.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Maaco Purchases Over 130 Toys for Children of Fort Bragg

Consolidators: CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran

Consolidators: Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions

Consolidators: Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business