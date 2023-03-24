 Maaco Celebrates Women Leaders

Maaco Celebrates Women Leaders

On the heels of International Women’s Day and in light of Women’s History Month, Maaco is highlighting a few of the many women who have helped it succeed.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Maaco’s female employees across the country are making a dent in the male-dominated industry of auto paint and collision repair. On the heels of International Women’s Day and in light of Women’s History Month, Maaco is highlighting a few of the many women who help turn the cars people drive into the cars they love.

The automotive industry hasn’t always been fueled by women the way it is now. Over time, the inclusive and inviting environment at Maaco has drawn top talent from all women across North America. The women of Maaco have an integral role in every part of the repair process from the initial conversation and estimate process with a customer to painting, sanding, detailing and managing.

Cynthia Gochez

Cynthia Gochez, employee of Maaco Fresno in Fresno, Calif., has spent the past two years in the automotive industry and attributes her enjoyment of the industry to the endless learning potential.

“My favorite part about working in the shop is getting to learn something new every day,” said Gochez. “Every time a car comes through our doors, I view it as a new challenge to tackle and learning opportunity. This field is non-stop learning and that’s what I value most about what I do.”

Estella Morelos

Estella Morelos, regional manager of Maaco Orange, Maaco Stanton, Maaco Pomona and Maaco Covina, all located in California, has been with the company for a year and credits her family for piquing her interest in the automotive world.

“I have been around the automotive industry since I was a little girl,” said Morelos. “I helped my uncles with everything from sweeping and cleaning to oil changes and swapping motors on my project trucks. Cars have always been a passion of mine, and I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to build a career around them.”

While Morelos loves what she does, it is not without its challenges.

“Being a woman in this industry is not for the faint of heart. It is vital to stand your ground, and I enjoy showing off my expertise when I can,” she said. “More women in this line of work gives others the chance to see that with dedication, hunger and commitment to learning, we can all make it.”

Cindy Tapia

Cindy Tapia, new team member of Maaco Orange in Orange, Calif., joined the Maaco family under different pretenses. After 11 years of work in logistics, she sought out the automotive industry for a change of pace.

“I approach things differently than other members of my team,” said Tapia. “I make the units into my personal projects. I like to be hands-on however I can whether it’s sanding, masking or video calling customers to show them their vehicle’s ‘MAACOVER.’ I try my best to make their experience a happy, stress-free one.”

Added Maaco President Daryl Hurst, “I am grateful to be a part of an organization that believes so strongly in the numerous women that are a part of our workforce. Every week I find my expectations exceeded, and it is no wonder we keep expanding with the women of Maaco as a driving force behind our success.”

For more information, visit Maaco.com.

