Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting Center Opens Second Shop in Albuquerque

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting announced that franchise owner Jeff Schultz has opened a new center in Albuquerque, N.M.

This is the second Maaco center to open in Albuquerque this year; the first one opened in January and is also owned by Schultz. 

Schultz, a health care financial consultant and CPA, looked long and hard at various investment opportunities.

“Opening an independent business is a big risk, but franchises give you plenty of support, especially a good franchise like Maaco,” said Schultz. “They have the experience and the playbook and support your need to succeed.”

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Maaco, visit www.franchisewithmaaco.com.

