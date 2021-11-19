Connect with us

Maaco Fort Myers Raises $2,500 for Pace Center for Girls

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Maaco Fort Myers announced it donated $2,500 to the Pace Center for Girls thanks to overwhelming community support.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Justin DePasquale and Richard Leatherwood, owners of Maaco Fort Myers, hosted a community car show event in honor of the business’s 43rd anniversary. The event featured some show-stopping cars on display, with a $10 fee to attend. All proceeds from the registration went to Pace Center for Girls.

“Our business wouldn’t have reached this milestone without the support of the community, so we were proud to mark this occasion with an event that helps give back to the people we serve,” said Justin DePasquale, co-owner of Maaco Fort Myers. “It was a beautiful day with lots of people in attendance, and we were grateful to celebrate the day with various leaders from our community.”

Mayor Kevin Anderson was in attendance to support the team in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Lee Health Blood Center was also on site doing a blood drive. Food and beverages were available for purchase from Lightning Strikes Bowl. Pink Heals was also in attendance, an organization that creates a pathway for charitable giving through its pink fire trucks – a truck that Maaco Fort Myers proudly painted for the team.

“We raised $1,500 from the day thanks to the incredible support of the community, and our team pitched in $1,000 as well to help bring our total Pace Center for Girls donation to $2,500,” said DePasquale.

Pace Center for Girls is a local organization that provides free year-round middle school and high school academics, case management, counseling and life skills development in a trauma-informed and gender-responsive environment. The team at Maaco Fort Myers is thrilled about the support they received from the community and looks forward to continuing these initiatives in the future.

“This 43rd anniversary means the world to us as we are locally owned and operated business, so we hope to continue celebrating more milestones with the community for years to come,” said DePasquale.

Maaco Fort Myers Raises $2,500 for Pace Center for Girls

