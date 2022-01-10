Maaco Franchisee Recognized for Operational Excellence

Maaco announced that Ron Hashemi, owner of Maaco San Diego, Maaco Oceanside, Maaco National City and Maaco San Marcos, has been recognized for operational excellence and performance in 2021.

Corporate downsizing in 2009 led to Hashemi searching for a new career, and his love of cars brought him to Maaco.

“I had no experience repairing and painting vehicles,” said Hashemi. “But I knew how to work with customers, and I knew that if I focused on satisfying customers with quality work and quick turnaround, Maaco could teach me the rest.”

Hashemi purchased his first franchise in Oceanside, Calif., in 2010. The next year, he received the Maaco Rookie of the Year award. He then purchased his second franchise in 2013 in National City, then a third in San Diego in 2014. He now has a fourth location in San Marcos, which opened in 2016.