 Maaco Franchisee Recognized for Operational Excellence
BodyShop Business

on

Maaco Franchisee Recognized for Operational Excellence

on

Albert Kemperle Joins Wesco Group

on

Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

on

Maaco Announces Maaco Cup Award Winner
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

Consolidators

Maaco Franchisee Recognized for Operational Excellence

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Maaco announced that Ron Hashemi, owner of Maaco San Diego, Maaco Oceanside, Maaco National City and Maaco San Marcos, has been recognized for operational excellence and performance in 2021.

Corporate downsizing in 2009 led to Hashemi searching for a new career, and his love of cars brought him to Maaco.

“I had no experience repairing and painting vehicles,” said Hashemi. “But I knew how to work with customers, and I knew that if I focused on satisfying customers with quality work and quick turnaround, Maaco could teach me the rest.”

Hashemi purchased his first franchise in Oceanside, Calif., in 2010. The next year, he received the Maaco Rookie of the Year award. He then purchased his second franchise in 2013 in National City, then a third in San Diego in 2014. He now has a fourth location in San Marcos, which opened in 2016.

“Maaco has an outstanding business model with a long history of successful operations,” said Hashemi. “I used their expertise and followed the playbook, and the entire corporate team was very helpful along the way. They have the training, brand recognition and advertising support to help their franchisees be successful.”

Hashemi has received several awards throughout his 11 years as a franchisee, most recently a 2021 regional Maaco Cup, which recognized him for outstanding performance in the southwestern U.S. Hashemi attributed his success to focusing both on customer and employee satisfaction.

“We go out of our way to ensure that every customer is happy, and I make sure that our employees are happy as well,” said Hashemi. “I treat all my employees like family. When your team is happy, they work hard to keep customers happy. I find that to be a winning formula.”

