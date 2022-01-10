Consolidators: Albert Kemperle Joins Wesco Group
Consolidators
Maaco Franchisee Recognized for Operational Excellence
Maaco announced that Ron Hashemi, owner of Maaco San Diego, Maaco Oceanside, Maaco National City and Maaco San Marcos, has been recognized for operational excellence and performance in 2021.
Corporate downsizing in 2009 led to Hashemi searching for a new career, and his love of cars brought him to Maaco.
“I had no experience repairing and painting vehicles,” said Hashemi. “But I knew how to work with customers, and I knew that if I focused on satisfying customers with quality work and quick turnaround, Maaco could teach me the rest.”
Hashemi purchased his first franchise in Oceanside, Calif., in 2010. The next year, he received the Maaco Rookie of the Year award. He then purchased his second franchise in 2013 in National City, then a third in San Diego in 2014. He now has a fourth location in San Marcos, which opened in 2016.
“Maaco has an outstanding business model with a long history of successful operations,” said Hashemi. “I used their expertise and followed the playbook, and the entire corporate team was very helpful along the way. They have the training, brand recognition and advertising support to help their franchisees be successful.”
Hashemi has received several awards throughout his 11 years as a franchisee, most recently a 2021 regional Maaco Cup, which recognized him for outstanding performance in the southwestern U.S. Hashemi attributed his success to focusing both on customer and employee satisfaction.
“We go out of our way to ensure that every customer is happy, and I make sure that our employees are happy as well,” said Hashemi. “I treat all my employees like family. When your team is happy, they work hard to keep customers happy. I find that to be a winning formula.”