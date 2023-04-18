 Maaco Greenville Gifts Free Paint Job to Veterans of Foreign Wars

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Maaco Greenville Gifts Free Paint Job to Veterans of Foreign Wars

Maaco Greenville was proud to gift the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army Cannon Boom.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Maaco announced that it recently held the first-ever “Love Your Car” campaign, where they gifted one lucky customer with a free paint job. Through this “surprise and delight” effort, owners from Maaco locations across the country nominated their customers for the chance to receive the gift.

Related Articles

Pete Schwartz, owner of Maaco Greenville, recently completed an estimate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 7032 located in Greenville, N.C. The local post was working to undergo building and grounds renovations, and there was one piece that was in need of a makeover. Maaco Greenville was proud to gift the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army Cannon Boom.

“This cannon has been on the front lawn of the Veterans of Foreign War Greeneville Post’s lawn for decades,” said Schwartz. “We were honored to work on this project and give the cannon a facelift, as the members of the organization have given so much to the country.”

Veterans of Foreign Wars is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans in various facets. The organization was founded in 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War and Philippine Insurrection created local organizations to secure rights and benefits following their service. From there, the organization has grown tremendously, with posts across the U.S. and more than 1.5 million members.

“At Maaco, we paint anything, but this project was special because it filled my team and I with so much pride,” Schwartz said. “Seeing the way everyone jumped right in to tackle this project was incredible. I look forward to continuing our efforts in giving back to our deserving community.”

For more information about Maaco, visit Maaco.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Denver and Orlando

Classic Collision has announced two new closings: the acquisition of BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision in Commerce City, Colo., and Irish Mike’s Collision in Orlando, Fla.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced two new closings: the acquisition of BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision in Commerce City, Colo., and Irish Mike’s Collision in Orlando, Fla.

For 30 years, BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision has been dedicated to returning customers' vehicles to them in the best condition in the shortest time possible, while ensuring that each customers has an exceptional experience.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Maaco Rockwall Wins Customer Focus Award

Maaco Rockwall of Rockwall, Texas recently received the Excellence in Customer Focus award from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Chariot Collision Center in Indiana Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Chariot Collision Center in Kokomo, Ind.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights Opens in Virginia

Derek Merriweather, manager of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights, joins the growing auto glass family with 14 years of industry experience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Charlotte Veteran

Crash Champions, NABC and GEICO donated a refurbished vehicle to Cyril Smith, a Charlotte, N.C., Army veteran. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Maaco Celebrates Women Leaders

On the heels of International Women’s Day and in light of Women’s History Month, Maaco is highlighting a few of the many women who have helped it succeed.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto Tujunga Opens in California

Kevin Tarverdyan, owner of Fix Auto Tujunga, joins the auto repair industry with nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABRA Celebrates Women Leaders

Following International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, ABRA salutes the women who keep the wheels turning.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto USA Participates in Career Fair

Fix Auto USA participated in a UTI career fair in Long Beach, Calif., with the Southern California I-CAR Committee and CREF.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers