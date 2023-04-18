Maaco Greenville Gifts Free Paint Job to Veterans of Foreign Wars

Maaco announced that it recently held the first-ever “Love Your Car” campaign, where they gifted one lucky customer with a free paint job. Through this “surprise and delight” effort, owners from Maaco locations across the country nominated their customers for the chance to receive the gift.

Pete Schwartz, owner of Maaco Greenville, recently completed an estimate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 7032 located in Greenville, N.C. The local post was working to undergo building and grounds renovations, and there was one piece that was in need of a makeover. Maaco Greenville was proud to gift the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army Cannon Boom.

“This cannon has been on the front lawn of the Veterans of Foreign War Greeneville Post’s lawn for decades,” said Schwartz. “We were honored to work on this project and give the cannon a facelift, as the members of the organization have given so much to the country.”

Veterans of Foreign Wars is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans in various facets. The organization was founded in 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War and Philippine Insurrection created local organizations to secure rights and benefits following their service. From there, the organization has grown tremendously, with posts across the U.S. and more than 1.5 million members.

“At Maaco, we paint anything, but this project was special because it filled my team and I with so much pride,” Schwartz said. “Seeing the way everyone jumped right in to tackle this project was incredible. I look forward to continuing our efforts in giving back to our deserving community.”

