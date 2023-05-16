 Maaco Martinsburg Honors Military Families with Grand Opening

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Maaco Martinsburg Honors Military Families with Grand Opening

The grand opening featured a car show, networking and a booth where attendees learned about Operation Homefront, one of Maaco’s charitable partners.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Maaco recently hosted a community-focused grand opening event for their new shop, Maaco Martinsburg, located in Martinsburg, W.V.

Related Articles

The grand opening featured a car show, opportunities to connect with members of the community and a sponsored booth where attendees could learn more about national military nonprofit Operation Homefront, one of Maaco’s charitable partners.

Operation Homefront’s mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so that they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they’ve worked so hard to protect. As a longstanding partner, Maaco is proud to support Operation Homefront’s mission and to show the military families in the Martinsburg community that they’re valued and appreciated.

Part of Maaco Martinsburg’s grand opening was a vintage car show.

The optimal weather resulted in a turnout of nearly 200 individuals who were fortunate to witness the new shop and its state-of-the-art equipment, peruse the vintage cars and learn more about the critical mission of Operation Homefront to serve America’s military families.

“I am thrilled with the turnout and support we received at our opening event,” said Jaren Kirkland, owner of Maaco Martinsburg. “As housing costs continue to rise, I greatly appreciate the efforts of Operation Homefront to ensure military families receive the relief and recognition for their resiliency.”

The event also provided opportunity for the partnership to be promoted on local radio and broadcast.

“Many of our own employees and franchisees within the Maaco family have served in the military, so causes like these are very close to our heart,” said Daryl Hurst, president of Maaco. “I am deeply proud of our Maaco family for dedicating time to promote and support this incredible initiative. Additionally, I’d like to extend a heartfelt welcome to Jaren and his business partners. I look forward to seeing this location grow alongside their community.”

For more information, visit Maaco.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Green Facility Delivers Bottom-Line Impact for California Maaco

David Co didn’t plan to overhaul his facility to be environmentally friendly, but when he got a face full of sanding dust while walking through his Maaco location, he knew something had to be done.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

David Co, owner of Maaco in Hayward, Calif., didn’t set out to own a paint and body shop, but when he visited a Maaco to get a dent repair estimate about 17 years ago, it changed his path.

Co also didn’t plan to overhaul his facility to be environmentally friendly, but when he got a face full of sanding dust while walking through his Maaco location, he knew something had to be done.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Green Repairs Driving Next Chapter for Seattle CARSTAR

When the Murray family patriarch Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles (EVs) — never mind fixing them.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Abra Owner Powers Business with Solar Energy

At Abra Auto Body locations around the country, facility owners are turning to solar power to decrease their environmental footprint and grow their bottom line.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto San Marcos Opens in California

Francisco Cid Del Prado, co-owner of Fix Auto San Marcos, has spent over 32 years in the automotive industry as an employee of multiple shops.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Art City Auto Body Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Art City Auto Body in Springville, Utah.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Report: Private Equity More Committed to Collision Than Ever

Private equity firms continue to invest more and more capital with implications for MSOs and single shops that cannot be ignored.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 24.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Focus Advisors Helps MSO Sell to CollisionRight

Focus Advisors announced the successful sale of Action CARSTAR, a three-shop Ohio-based MSO, to CollisionRight.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers