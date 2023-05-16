Maaco Martinsburg Honors Military Families with Grand Opening

Maaco recently hosted a community-focused grand opening event for their new shop, Maaco Martinsburg, located in Martinsburg, W.V.

The grand opening featured a car show, opportunities to connect with members of the community and a sponsored booth where attendees could learn more about national military nonprofit Operation Homefront, one of Maaco’s charitable partners.

Operation Homefront’s mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so that they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they’ve worked so hard to protect. As a longstanding partner, Maaco is proud to support Operation Homefront’s mission and to show the military families in the Martinsburg community that they’re valued and appreciated.

Part of Maaco Martinsburg’s grand opening was a vintage car show.

The optimal weather resulted in a turnout of nearly 200 individuals who were fortunate to witness the new shop and its state-of-the-art equipment, peruse the vintage cars and learn more about the critical mission of Operation Homefront to serve America’s military families.

“I am thrilled with the turnout and support we received at our opening event,” said Jaren Kirkland, owner of Maaco Martinsburg. “As housing costs continue to rise, I greatly appreciate the efforts of Operation Homefront to ensure military families receive the relief and recognition for their resiliency.”

The event also provided opportunity for the partnership to be promoted on local radio and broadcast.

“Many of our own employees and franchisees within the Maaco family have served in the military, so causes like these are very close to our heart,” said Daryl Hurst, president of Maaco. “I am deeply proud of our Maaco family for dedicating time to promote and support this incredible initiative. Additionally, I’d like to extend a heartfelt welcome to Jaren and his business partners. I look forward to seeing this location grow alongside their community.”

For more information, visit Maaco.com.