Maaco Named Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine

Maaco announced it has once again been named one of the top franchise opportunities for veterans this year by Entrepreneur magazine. In their October/November issue, Entrepreneur ranked Maaco 16th among veteran supportive franchises in the U.S.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Maaco has a longstanding history of supporting the nation’s veterans and active-duty military, with many franchise owners who are veterans themselves. Maaco franchisee Joe Houghton served 21 years as a captain in the U.S. Army National Guard and now owns a Maaco franchise in West Springfield, Mass. He belongs to and works with several organizations in his area to help veterans find rewarding careers. “While in the Army, I learned valuable leadership skills like how to manage people and resources,” said Houghton. “Maaco is a great fit for veterans because they can put those skills to work. We offer many opportunities to ‘be all you can be’ just like in the military.”

Advertisement