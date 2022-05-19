 Maaco Named One of Top Winners in American Business Awards
Maaco Named One of Top Winners in American Business Awards

Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in Automotive Industry

1Collision Adds Four All Magic Paint & Body Locations

Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee
Consolidators

Maaco Named One of Top Winners in American Business Awards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Maaco continues its 50th anniversary celebration by earning top awards and recognition for its strong 2021 performance, brand reinvention and long history of serving drivers in North America.

The Stevie Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs, recently announced the gold, silver and bronze Stevie winners in The 20th American Business Awards (ABA). Maaco was named the bronze award winner in the category of Company of the Year – Automotive & Transport Equipment – Large.

“We are honored to be recognized by The American Business Awards as one of the top automotive companies across the country,” said Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. “This is a true testament to the hard work of our franchise family over the past several years. We are grateful for how far Maaco has come as we celebrate this milestone anniversary and we look forward to continuing doing what we love for another 50 years to come.”

All organizations operating in the U.S.A. — large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit — are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development. More than 3,700 nominations were considered in the judging process this year by more than 240 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognize such a wide array of American organizations in the 2022 The American Business Awards,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “American companies have thrived in the face of hardship and have adapted to the needs of their workforce. This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the commitment, passion, adaptability and creativity of the American people. We look forward to seeing Stevie Award winners and their guests at the first in-person awards ceremony since 2019.”

In this article:
Click to comment

