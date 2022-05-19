Maaco Named One of Top Winners in American Business Awards

Maaco continues its 50th anniversary celebration by earning top awards and recognition for its strong 2021 performance, brand reinvention and long history of serving drivers in North America.

The Stevie Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs, recently announced the gold, silver and bronze Stevie winners in The 20th American Business Awards (ABA). Maaco was named the bronze award winner in the category of Company of the Year – Automotive & Transport Equipment – Large. “We are honored to be recognized by The American Business Awards as one of the top automotive companies across the country,” said Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. “This is a true testament to the hard work of our franchise family over the past several years. We are grateful for how far Maaco has come as we celebrate this milestone anniversary and we look forward to continuing doing what we love for another 50 years to come.”

