Maaco Owners Challenge Students to Envision Body Shop of Future

Maaco announced that several franchise owners in Montgomery County, Md., supported a contest at James H. Blake High School challenging junior and senior students in the Entrepreneurship and Business Management class to reimagine the body shop of 2031 for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

Click Here to Read More

Winners Joey Sauro and Zack Temenak

Electronic systems are expected to make up 50% of total car cost by 2030 and, as a result, collision repairers must be ready to repair this advanced technology. Students were challenged to consider the necessary changes in operations, marketing and financials to create the body shop of the future.

Ken Lloyd, owner of Maaco Silver Spring, Farzad Shoaee-Tehrani, owner of Maaco Gaithersburg and Brandon Johnson, regional operations coach of Maaco, served as guest judges for the contest. Students created video presentations and delivered them to the guest judges virtually. Maaco also awarded the top two presentations with cash prizes and gifted the entire class participation memorabilia.

Joey Sauro and Zack Temenak’s virtual presentation about the body shop of the future

A total of 12 students participated. Joey Sauro and Zack Temenak took home the first-place prize, while Ben Mabie and Anthony Goglia placed second.

“Maaco gave these future business leaders the opportunity to take the concepts that they have learned in a classroom and apply them with critical thinking of what an industry would look like in 10 years,” said Fred Katz, business teacher, James H. Blake High School. “It took the students several weeks to learn the industry and company to envision its future. One major challenge was that they were limited to a five-minute video presentation, so they all had to have a high-quality presentation.”