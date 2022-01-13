Maaco Owners Honored with Terry Taylor Award

Maaco announced that it has honored Robert and Keita Reid, owners of Maaco Mansfield, with the Terry Taylor Award.

(Left to right) Chris Porcelli, vice president of strategy for Maaco, presents the Terry Taylor Award to Keita and Robert Reid. Robert moved to the U.S. from Jamaica when he was 17 years old to attend college. Passionate about cars from a very young age, he worked as a helper in a body shop while earning his degree in mechanical engineering. After Reid spent 14 years in corporate America developing skills in managing manufacturing operations and driving continuous improvement, he decided to become a business owner and opened his Maaco franchise in 2017. By his second year, Reid had nearly doubled his revenue and the business has continued a steep growth trajectory ever since.

In 2021, Reid’s growth led him to add 7,000 square feet to his facility and two-and-a-half acres of land to accommodate his expanding needs. In the spirit of continuous improvement, Reid invested in all the equipment necessary to keep up with the latest technology, and his shop has become both I-CAR Gold and a member of the elite group of Maaco Diamond Certified shops. “We create standards that we execute with discipline and rigor, and because of that we have built a reputation for quality work and customer satisfaction that has helped fuel our growth,” said Reid. “Referrals and repeat customers have been instrumental to our growth.

