News: Farmers Breaks Own Record for Vehicle Donations in 2021 through CREF
Consolidators
Maaco Owners Honored with Terry Taylor Award
Maaco announced that it has honored Robert and Keita Reid, owners of Maaco Mansfield, with the Terry Taylor Award.
Robert moved to the U.S. from Jamaica when he was 17 years old to attend college. Passionate about cars from a very young age, he worked as a helper in a body shop while earning his degree in mechanical engineering.
After Reid spent 14 years in corporate America developing skills in managing manufacturing operations and driving continuous improvement, he decided to become a business owner and opened his Maaco franchise in 2017. By his second year, Reid had nearly doubled his revenue and the business has continued a steep growth trajectory ever since.
In 2021, Reid’s growth led him to add 7,000 square feet to his facility and two-and-a-half acres of land to accommodate his expanding needs. In the spirit of continuous improvement, Reid invested in all the equipment necessary to keep up with the latest technology, and his shop has become both I-CAR Gold and a member of the elite group of Maaco Diamond Certified shops.
“We create standards that we execute with discipline and rigor, and because of that we have built a reputation for quality work and customer satisfaction that has helped fuel our growth,” said Reid. “Referrals and repeat customers have been instrumental to our growth.
“The Maaco business model is robust, and the current market climate is working in our favor, resulting in added growth opportunities. The shortage of new and used vehicles means that more vehicle owners will invest in maintaining their current vehicles. We have seen this even with fleets, whether car dealers, rental car companies or local fleets.”
Reid said that each year they strive to improve and to increase their sales volume, and they’re still working toward their full potential.