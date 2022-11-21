Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchise Owners - BodyShop Business

Maaco concluded the celebration of their 50th anniversary at the 2022 Maaco Convention with awards and recognition for outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

(Left to right) Chris Porcelli, Daryl Hurst, Bryan Jones, Ron Riao (winner of the Top Sales and Car Count award) and sons, Dave Gross and Chris Dawson Over the course of the four-day conference, which ran from Nov. 15-18, franchise partners, vendors and members of the corporate support team were able to mingle, learn from one another and celebrate 50 years of business. The week ended with the awards gala, where top-performing franchise owners and Maaco centers were recognized for their outstanding achievements during the past year. “It’s an honor to recognize our hard-working Maaco franchise family for their outstanding accomplishments because we know how much they’re putting into their businesses each and every day,” said Chris Dawson, paint and collision president for Driven Brands. “These franchisees are a tremendous example of the success that is possible as a Maaco owner and serve as an inspiration to their peers.” This classic Maaco blue 1972 Chevy Camaro was raffled off to franchise owner Mike Phillips for charity. Each year, Maaco recognizes a franchise owner who exemplifies operational excellence, awarding the coveted Maaco Cup as the best of the best. The Maaco cup winner represents not only high sales achievement but excellence in production and overall performance. This year, the award went to Steve and Angela Locke of Maaco Marietta in Georgia. The Lockes took over an existing store in 2010 and started with no cars on the lot their first day. They have been committed to the Maaco operating system ever since. Always reaching for new levels of excellence and always going the extra mile for their customers, they have grown their business with a good mix of retail, collision and fleet work. “This was very humbling and unexpected,” said Steve Locke. “This award is really recognition for my whole team, as you are only as good as your people, and I am blessed to have a good team backing me up. I have always approached this business with a fearless attitude, a commitment to succeed and my personal faith that it would work.”

Advertisement

The following franchisees were recognized for their outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence as top performers in their perspective categories: MSO of the Year The winner of this award was Phil Collins, a multi-store owner with locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia who has embraced the operating system and is excelling in all areas of the business. Collins has been a part of the Maaco family for almost three decades. Throughout that, he has always leaned on the fundamentals of the business, maintaining consistency in his production year after year. Collins was integral in establishing the Maaco presence in the Carolinas and he has built a strong reputation for the brand with almost 20 locations in the region. His growth is a testament to the benefit of staying rooted in Maaco’s founding values.

Advertisement

Rookie of the Year Award — Resale The winner of this award was Israel Muriel of Maaco Lauderhill in Florida. The rookie of the year award celebrates owners who are new to the system but embraced the Maaco model to their advantage. Having served in the Marines, Muriel has applied those core values of honor, courage and commitment to build a thriving facility, nearing $2.5 million in sales. Rookie of the Year Award — New Unity The winner of this award was Dave Martin of Maaco Tyler in Texas. Martin exemplified exceptional performance in his first year as a new owner. Martin comes from the tax industry, with no experience in automotive painting, yet his focus on the customer experience and leveraging the Maaco playbook to train his team has helped his business get off to an amazing start. In addition, he is working hard to build a legacy for his family, with his daughter Ashley and son-in-law Freddy closely engaged in the business.

Advertisement

Terry Taylor Award The winner of this award was Peter Flannigan of Maaco Airdrie in Alberta, Canada. The Terry Taylor award honors a Maaco owner who exhibits the same selfless qualities of its namesake. Flannigan has a longstanding reputation for giving back to his community. Whether it’s going the extra mile on the paint job of a classic car, pitching in with a community effort to help someone in need or making generous donations to local charities, this owner goes above and beyond. He’s also an engaged franchisee both as an advisory council member and a supportive colleague.

Advertisement

Top Sales Growth The winner of this award was Michael Vahdat of Maaco East Brunswick in New Jersey. Vahdat has been with Maaco since 2018, taking over an existing facility, and is on track to have the shop’s best year ever in its nearly 18-year history thanks to his keen focus on operational performance and ensuring he employs a dedicated team. He is actively engaged in the wider Maaco family, participating in regional events, attending the spring operations events and always looking to learn from his peers. Top Sales and Car Count The winner of this award was Ron Raio of Maaco Delran in New Jersey. Achieving both highest sales and the highest car count, Raio and his team have been with Maaco since the 80s and continue to invest in the future of their business as they work through the build-out of their newest facility, which has become a multi-generational business.

Advertisement