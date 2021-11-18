Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchisees During Virtual Summit

Click Here to Read More

Over the last year, the entire Maaco family has committed to elevating its brand, providing better customer service, creating a better team and being better in every facet of its business. That’s why this year’s virtual summit was themed “The Power of Better.” Maaco celebrated the remarkable achievements of its franchise family in 2021, thanks to its franchisees’ dedication to betterment.

“We hit the ground running in 2021, with a fierce commitment to enhancing our Maaco brand, ultimately solidifying our spot as North America’s number one body shop,” said Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. “Our exceptional achievements are only made possible through the power of our franchise family, and we are deeply proud of their performance.”