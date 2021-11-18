Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchisees During Virtual Summit

Maaco recognized top-performing franchisees at its recent 2021 virtual summit themed, “The Power of Better.”
Over the last year, the entire Maaco family has committed to elevating its brand, providing better customer service, creating a better team and being better in every facet of its business. That’s why this year’s virtual summit was themed “The Power of Better.” Maaco celebrated the remarkable achievements of its franchise family in 2021, thanks to its franchisees’ dedication to betterment.
“We hit the ground running in 2021, with a fierce commitment to enhancing our Maaco brand, ultimately solidifying our spot as North America’s number one body shop,” said Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. “Our exceptional achievements are only made possible through the power of our franchise family, and we are deeply proud of their performance.”
The following franchisees were recognized nationally for their outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence:
- Maaco Cup Winner: Kevin Taylor, Houston, Texas
- Rookie(s) of the Year: Freedom Brands – Jake Brown, Jake Morrow, Gene Boiseau, Phoenix, Ariz.; Tony Knight and Kenneth Greer, Tupelo, Miss.
- MSO of the Year: Stonewall Group – Patrick Robey, Edson Ramirez, Midwest U.S.
- Terry Taylor Award: Robert and Keita Reid, Mansfield, Texas
- David M Lapps Award: Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.
Maaco also recognized franchisees with Regional Cup Awards who achieved outstanding performance in car count, sales and operational excellence:
Southern Region
- Sean and Linda Baskin, Nashville, Tenn.
- Ron Hashemi, Southern, Calif.
- Greg Hill, Sandy, Utah
- Helmuth Mayer and Vikrant Bhatia, Wylie, Texas
- Philippe Vaamonde, Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
- Stan and Becky Piernick, New Braunfels, Texas
Northern Region
- Frank and Lisa Felle, Chester, Va.
- Wade MacKay, Dartmouth, Novia Scotia
- Farhana Naz, Lawnside, N.J.
- Jeff Nichols, Lynchburg, Va.
- Sam Patel, Schererville, Ind.
- Alex Ugrinovsky, Mt. Vernon, N.Y.
- Jon and Vicki Veenendaal, Shoreline, Wash.
“Congratulations to all our award winners who delivered amazing results and exceeded expectations,” said Dawson. “We look forward to continuing this momentum into 2022 when we will be celebrating our brand’s 50th anniversary of business.”