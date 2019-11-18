Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair announced that it recognized top North American franchisees at the 2019 Maaco Convention in Boca Raton, Fla. These top franchisees exemplified the “breakthrough” convention theme with awards for outstanding sales, operational excellence, leadership, growth and overall performance.

“It’s an honor to recognize the top performers in the Maaco system,” said Bob Benjamin, president of Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair. “These franchisees are a great example of the success that is possible as a Maaco owner. They have embraced our ‘Go Forward Plan’ and have achieved strong sales, operational excellence, outstanding customer service and are performing at the highest levels.”

Syl Young Award: Derek and Stephanie Jameson, Antioch, Tenn.

The Jamesons have been Maaco owners since 2016. Their center is Maaco Diamond Certified as well as I-CAR Gold. The Jamesons were 2018 Regional Cup winners, and in 2019 experienced the center’s best year ever.

“I am really proud of my team for winning this award,” said Jameson. “This is one of the highest honors that you can receive within the Maaco family. This just encourages me even more to work harder and continue to do my best to live up to the Maaco name.”

David M. Lapps Award: Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.

A Maaco franchisee for 26 years, Greenley was recognized for 20 years of consecutive year-over-year growth as a Maaco owner. Greenley’s shop is Maaco Diamond Certified, he leads the Maaco system in fleet operations and is recognized as the top-performing shop in the Maaco network.

“To win the David Lapps Award means a great deal to me because it represents the history behind Maaco,” said Greenley. “Dave was the first president of Maaco (after founder Tony Martino) and, with the foundation and groundwork that he laid, I’m proud to win an award named after him and I’m honored to be a part of Maaco.”

Maaco Cup Winner: Roy and Sheila Seay, Lubbock Texas

A franchisee since 2006, the Seays’ shop is Maaco Platinum Certified and working toward Diamond Certification. As former 2009 Syl Young Award winners and multi-year Regional Cup winners for 2017 and 2018, the Seays had their best sales year ever in 2019. Along with the husband-and-wife team, their successful family business includes both their son and daughter who are also involved in the daily operations.

“We used to see people win regional cups and wonder if we would ever win one,” said Seay. “We have since won several, but to win the Maaco Cup, it’s a real honor. We have developed a wonderful crew and that is why we are growing like we are. They work hard and focus on taking care of the customer. Like Tony Martino used to say, ‘Paint a car and make a friend.’ It’s all about taking care of the customer.”

Maaco Cup Winner: Jim and Jamie Powell, Commerce City, Colo.

Jim Powell has been a Maaco franchisee for 38 years, while Jamie Powell became a partner 10 years ago. The father-and-son team has delivered year-over-year sales increases over the last eight years, were 2017 Regional Cup winners, and last year saw increases in both car counts and sales. Their shop is Maaco Diamond Certified.

“We have been in business for 38 years now, my son was three years old when we started, and he has really helped us get to the point where we can receive an award like the Maaco Cup,” said Jim Powell. “I truly appreciate the recognition that we have received. I also think that it shows that Maaco is on the right path and doing the kind of things we need to do to continue to be successful going into the future.”

Added Jamie Powell, “It’s nice to be recognized among your peers that do the same thing you do day in and day out. It shows that hard work, good attitude and steadiness pays off.”

MSO Award Winner: Helmuth Mayer and Vikrant Bhatia, Dallas, Texas

Franchisees since 2017, Mayer and Bhatia own five Maaco centers in the Dallas area. Four are Maaco Gold Certified and one Platinum Certified. All five are Fleet Certified to service their impressive and growing fleet business. Mayer has also been a leader and mentor to other Maaco franchisees.

“It’s a real honor to win on behalf of our five Maaco centers,” said Mayer. “It’s a tribute to how hard all of our team members work to deliver quality results, and excellence customer service on a consistent basis.”

Rookie of the Year: Ramsey Wared, Detroit, Mich.

In the short time since opening his Maaco center in 2018, Wared has attained Maaco Gold Certification and was recognized as a first-time recipient of the Maaco Milestone Award.

“Winning this award helps me to know that I’m doing something right and it motivates me to continue to work hard and continue to grow,” said Wared. “It’s all about making sure that you take care of the customer and the customers are happy. When they are happy, they tell family and friends and that helps your business grow.”

Maaco franchisees are also recognized on a regional level with the Maaco Regional Cup Awards for stellar performance and operations that lead to an increase in both car count and overall sales and operational excellence.

The 2019 Regional Cup winners are:

Northeast Region: Alex Ugrinovsky, Mt. Vernon, N.Y.; Travis Ward, Virginia Beach, Va.

Central Region: The Matthews Family, Dolton, Ill.; Tim Wright, Farmington, Mich.

Western Region: Steve and Cynthia DeBoer, Mesa, Ariz.; Nick Pugh, Bremerton, Wash.

Southern Region: Kevin Taylor, Houston, Texas; Jim English, Tucker, Ga.

Canadian Region: The Mirante Family, Edmonton, Alberta

The 2019 Maaco Milestone Award winners are:

Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.

Joe Ambuul, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Ron & Marie Raio, Delran, N.J.

Stonewall Road Automotive Group, Troy, Mich.

Wade MacKay, Dartmouth, NS

Jim & Jaime Powell, Commerce City, Colo.

Allan Mann, Regina, SK

Matt & Caroline Peach, Orlando, Fla.

The Mirante Family, Edmonton, AB

Gary Zanoni/Julie Loyo, New Berlin, Wis.

Ryan Thornton, Pearl City, Hawaii

Chuck & Cathy Liesenfeld, Burnsville, Minn.

Roy & Sheila Seay, Lubbock, Texas

AJ & Katie Inge, Chesapeake, Va.

Kevin Taylor, Houston, Texas

Derek & Stephanie Jameson, Antioch, Tenn.

Ron Raio, West Deptford, N.J.

Ron & Judy Vogel, Denver, Colo.

Mohammad Ehtesham, Perth Amboy, N.J.

Ivan & Annabella Montoya, Tampa, Fla.

Dennis & Gloria Raftopoulos, North Brunswick, N.J.

Chris & Paul Zammito, Brockton, Mass.

Steve Celli, Newmarket, Ontario

Vince & Kelly McAllister, Vacaville, Calif.

Mohammad Sayyah, Indianapolis, Ind.

Tim Wright, Farmington, Mich.

Adam & Leslie Dennis, Denver, Colo.

Stephan & Cynthia DeBoer, Mesa, Ariz.

Steve & Angela Locke, Marietta, Ga.

Scott & Kirk Jeffery, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Tim Ciri, Vancouver, Wash.

Nick Patel, Villa Park, Ill.

Stonewall Road Automotive Group, Garden City, Mich.

Stonewall Road Automotive Group, Capitol Heights, Md.

David Gutierrez, Fremont, Calif.

Brian & Lisa Lebo, Boston, Mass.

Kurt Seifert, Jr., Ferndale, Mich.

Frank Furino, Orlando, Fla.

Dave & Marie Hamilton, Sunnyvale, Calif.

Dean & Kristi Price, Dayton, Ohio

Dale & Regina Blankenship, Hampton, Va.

Mike & Kathryn Lepore, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jeff Nichols, Lynchburg, Va.

Darrell MacKay, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Mark Leifer & Pete Reese, Pleasantville, N.J.

Jim English, Tucker, Ga.

Jeff & Mike Frost, Laurel, Md.

Jay Patel, Romulus, Mich.

Craig Winetrout, Eugene, Ore.

Andy & Ami McClure, Fridley, Minn.

The Matthews Family, Dolton, Ill.

Jay Patel, Des Plaines, Ill.

The Pedigo Family, Waco, Texas

Whitehorn Partners, Tucson, Ariz.

Elias Garcia & Maria Maravilla, San Jose, Calif.

Gary & Ana Butler, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Joy Jeffers & Dave Haggard, Northglenn, Colo.

Matt Palmer, Trenton, N.J.

Tom Nugent, Tacoma, Wash.

Monika Coulson, Aurora, Colo.

Sean & Linda Baskin, Nashville, Tenn.

Rob & Shirley Shriver, Akron, Ohio

Solomon Cramer, Middletown, Pa.

Trevor Parker, Jacksonville, Fla.

Bill, Marie & Bill, Jr. Palumbo, Linden, N.J.

Ed & Loretta Dudziak, Riverside, Calif.

Tim Johnson and Shelli Cheatham, Roseville, Calif.

Dave & Kathy Konkle, Seattle, Wash.

AJ & Timothy Inge, Richmond, Va.

Chris & Paul Zammito, New Bedford, Mass.

Jared McCart, Kansas City, Mo.

Alex Ugrinovsky, Mt. Vernon, N.Y.

Ed Evans, Baltimore, Md.

Jeff, Sharon & Jason Wilks, Gainesville, Fla.

Bill & Billy Jackson, Albuquerque, N.M.

Derek & Lorraine Coombes, Fairfield, Calif.

Sam Patel, Schererville, Ind.

Joe & Susanne Johnson, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

These awards promote merit by recognizing those who have made extraordinary contributions to the Maaco system and exemplify the highest standards of a Maaco franchisees. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to their peers as they embody the core values of serving customers and commitment to the Maaco brand.

For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.maacofranchise.com.