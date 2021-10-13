Connect with us

Maaco Rises 21 Spots in 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 List

Maaco has moved up 21 places in this year’s Franchise Times magazine’s Top 400, the most comprehensive ranking of franchise systems in the U.S. Maaco was ranked 143rd, up from the 164th position in 2020.

Maaco, with more than 400 locations across the U.S., successfully navigated 2020 with a reinvigorated franchise base, new quality repair programs, refreshed brand campaign and an innovative technology platform to power contactless customer service.

“Our franchise family, Maaco Advisory Council and the Maaco support team have worked tirelessly to strengthen our organization and build upon our almost 50-year brand legacy,” said Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from Franchise Times and we look forward to continuing on this accelerated trajectory for many years to come.”

The Franchise Times Top 400+ is an annual ranking of the 400 largest franchise systems in the U.S. by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. In a five-month research process and building upon a database that began in 1999, the research team uses a combination of companies’ voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises’ most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

