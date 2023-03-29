 Maaco Rockwall Wins Customer Focus Award

Maaco Rockwall of Rockwall, Texas recently received the Excellence in Customer Focus award from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce.

Maaco announced that Maaco Rockwall of Rockwall, Texas recently received the Excellence in Customer Focus award from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce.

The award recognizes a company whose customer service has transcended the masses and one that has built a reputation for excellent customer focus that has been experienced and publicized by many.

Maaco Rockwall has placed an increased focus on customer service year after year. The team, led by owner Shane Hollas, believes in treating every customer like family and ensuring they give each person that walks through their door an incredible experience. Members of the Rockwall community have embraced this auto body shop because of its dedication to its customers.

“We are incredibly humbled to receive this recognition from our community,” said Hollas. “We love serving the people of Rockwall County. The best part about waking up every day and coming to work is the people. Seeing the smile on a customer’s face when we return their car to them and getting it back to its former glory makes it all worth it!”

Maaco Rockwall opened in December 2018, quickly making a splash in the Rockwall community. Hollas was determined to have his shop known for high-quality work, with excellent customer service. Over the course of the last four years, he has done just that, winning the Maaco Rookie of the Year award, Rockwall New Business of the Year award and Rockwall Medium Sized Business of the Year award.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my team and what we have built here at Maaco Rockwall,” Hollas said. “The dedication and passion that our team brings to the table are second to none. I look forward to continuing to grow and thrive to serve our community.”

For more information, visit maaco.com.

