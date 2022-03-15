Products: Malco Automotive Launches EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating
Malco Automotive Launches EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating
Malco Products, Inc. has announced the introduction of EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating to the Malco Automotive line of professional detailing products.
This high-end ceramic coating bonds with a vehicle’s clearcoat to form a durable, hydrophobic barrier that lasts up to three years or 36,000 miles, cures to a ceramic hardness of 9H and offers one of the industry’s highest gloss levels.
“EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating is a new-and-improved version of our previous ceramic product and complements our EPIC Paint Correction and Protection product line,” said Mike Goldstein, product manager for Malco. “Ceramic coating is the most advanced protective coating offered for the automotive aftermarket and produces the ‘wet’ look many luxury car owners desire. EPIC PRO’s hydrophobic properties allow water and dirt to slide right off the vehicle surface.”
EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating is part of the EPIC Ceramic Coating System which includes surface preparation products and an enhancement spray that boosts the life of the ceramic coating. For optimum results, Malco also recommends using the EPIC Paint Correction System to properly remove any paint defects in the application surface before installation. EPIC Pro is only available from Malco Automotive Distributors. It is sold in a single-use kit that includes one 30-ml bottle of ceramic coating, one technical data sheet, one applicator pad and 10 suede applicator cloths.
