Malco Automotive Partners with Live Fast Motorsports at Bristol

Malco Automotive Products and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) have announced their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022.

Click Here to Read More

Malco Automotive is the primary sponsor for BJ McLoed and the No. 78 team.

Malco Automotive is a Malco Products, Inc. brand that has supplied the automotive industry with high-quality, professional-grade cleaning and detailing products since 1953. Today, Malco serves the automotive industry with over 150 specially formulated automotive detailing solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide. Malco Automotive is the Official Detailing Sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports.

“Malco has a longstanding partnership with the motorsports industry, and we are honored to be the primary sponsor for BJ McLoed and the No. 78 team as they race under the lights at Bristol,” said Seth Glauberman, president of Malco. “The Bristol night race is a fan favorite, and the Malco family will be cheering on BJ from Ohio.”