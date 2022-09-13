News: CCC Wins 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award for CCC Safekeep
Malco Automotive Partners with Live Fast Motorsports at Bristol
Malco Automotive Products and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) have announced their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022.
Malco Automotive is a Malco Products, Inc. brand that has supplied the automotive industry with high-quality, professional-grade cleaning and detailing products since 1953. Today, Malco serves the automotive industry with over 150 specially formulated automotive detailing solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide. Malco Automotive is the Official Detailing Sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports.
“Malco has a longstanding partnership with the motorsports industry, and we are honored to be the primary sponsor for BJ McLoed and the No. 78 team as they race under the lights at Bristol,” said Seth Glauberman, president of Malco. “The Bristol night race is a fan favorite, and the Malco family will be cheering on BJ from Ohio.”
Added LFM Co-owner Matt Tifft, “The Live Fast Motorsports team is humbled by Malco Automotives’ continued support. Malco produces quality materials that allow consumers to preserve and improve their automotive possessions’ condition. We keep Malco products on hand at the shop and I personally enjoy using their Tire Shine on my Tesla tires.”
Tune in to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST on USA Network. Buy tickets at bristolmotorspeedway.com/events/.
For more information about Malco Automotive Products, visit malcoautomotive.com.