 Malco Now Offering Detailing Products in Retail-Friendly Sizes
Products

Malco Now Offering Detailing Products in Retail-Friendly Sizes

Malco Products announced the addition of 22-oz. spray bottles of Bug-Off Insect Remover, Complete Wheel and Tire Cleaner, E-Zee Shine Premium Emulsion Dressing and Oxy Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Malco Products, Inc. has announced the addition of 22-oz. spray bottles of Bug-Off Insect Remover, Complete Wheel and Tire Cleaner, E-Zee Shine Premium Emulsion Dressing and Oxy Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner to the Malco Automotive Line of professional-grade detailing products. The addition of 22-oz. sizes in these popular detailing products offers professional and enthusiast automotive customers the convenience of a ready-to-use spray bottle and gives distributors a retail-friendly size option.

Bug-Off Insect Remover loosens dried bugs from windshields, hoods, bumpers and grills. It is an ideal pre-wash for vehicles that cover many miles on the open road and have large frontal areas, such as trucks, buses and RVs.

Complete Wheel and Tire Cleaner is an acid-free formula that dissolves and loosens soils from the wheel and tire in one step. Because of the unique blend of cleaners, the product is safe for virtually all types of wheels and should be a staple in any detailer’s arsenal.

E-Zee Shine Premium Emulsion Dressing RTU is a ready-to-use version of Malco’s high-gloss economical dressing that helps prevent drying, fading, cracking, discoloration and deterioration of rubber, vinyl and plastic surfaces.

Oxy Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a peroxide-based, oxygenated, all-purpose fabric cleaner that quickly removes coffee, wine, juice, food, dyes and ink stains.

“As the Malco Automotive brand gains popularity among car enthusiasts, we have experienced an increased demand for retail-friendly sizes from our distribution partners,” said Mike Goldstein, product manager for Malco. “Malco has been selling these popular automotive detailing products to professionals for years in one-gallon and larger sizes. It only made sense to expand the availability to 22-oz. retail-friendly sizes to meet the demand of smaller customers.”

Bug-Off Insect Remover is available in 22-oz., one-gallon and five-gallon sizes. Complete Wheel and Tire Cleaner is available in 22-oz., one-gallon, five-gallon and 55-gallon sizes.

E-Zee Shine Premium Emulsion Dressing is available in 22-oz., one-gallon and five-gallon sizes.

Oxy Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is available in 22-oz. and one-gallon sizes.

For more information, visit MalcoAutomotive.com or contact your Malco Automotive Distributor.

