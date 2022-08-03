Malco Now Offering Detailing Products in Retail-Friendly Sizes

Malco Products, Inc. has announced the addition of 22-oz. spray bottles of Bug-Off Insect Remover, Complete Wheel and Tire Cleaner, E-Zee Shine Premium Emulsion Dressing and Oxy Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner to the Malco Automotive Line of professional-grade detailing products. The addition of 22-oz. sizes in these popular detailing products offers professional and enthusiast automotive customers the convenience of a ready-to-use spray bottle and gives distributors a retail-friendly size option.

Bug-Off Insect Remover loosens dried bugs from windshields, hoods, bumpers and grills. It is an ideal pre-wash for vehicles that cover many miles on the open road and have large frontal areas, such as trucks, buses and RVs.

Complete Wheel and Tire Cleaner is an acid-free formula that dissolves and loosens soils from the wheel and tire in one step. Because of the unique blend of cleaners, the product is safe for virtually all types of wheels and should be a staple in any detailer’s arsenal.

E-Zee Shine Premium Emulsion Dressing RTU is a ready-to-use version of Malco’s high-gloss economical dressing that helps prevent drying, fading, cracking, discoloration and deterioration of rubber, vinyl and plastic surfaces.