Malco Products Launches Eagle Grip Locking Tools

Malco Products, SBC has announced the launch of Eagle Grip, its newest line of professional-grade locking tools. Eagle Grip Locking Tools are the first full line manufactured at Malco’s plant in DeWitt, Neb., the original birthplace of the locking pliers.

Click Here to Read More

Forged from premium American steel, Eagle Grip tools deliver stronger and more reliable performance on the job and are backed by Malco’s 72-year heritage of innovation, quality and dependability.

The first six products in the Eagle Grip line include locking pliers and clamps for use in sheet metal, automotive, welding and agriculture applications:

Locking pliers: 7” & 10” Straight Jaw Locking Pliers; 7” & 10” Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter

7” & 10” Straight Jaw Locking Pliers; 7” & 10” Curved Jaw Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter Clamps: 11” Locking C-Clamps; 11” Locking C-Clamps with Swivel Pads

“Since 1950, Malco has built its reputation on manufacturing the highest quality tools for trade professionals,” said Rich Benninghoff, president and CEO of Malco Products. “Our end-users have high expectations when it comes to the tools they use, and Malco takes great pride in exceeding those expectations to provide best-in-class performance. The introduction of our new Eagle Grip line of locking tools is an excellent example of our dedication to craftsmanship and building American-made tools you can count on.