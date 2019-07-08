Malco Products Supports SkillsUSA with Tool Kit Donation

Malco Products, SBC, announced that it donated $25,600 worth of Malco Backpack Tool Kits for SkillsUSA State Association Sheet Metal Champions. These students went on to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky., in June 2019.

As a strong supporter and advocate of trade careers, Malco donates more than $160,000 of in-kind products and apparel annually to a variety of skilled trade education programs, competitions and events across the country, including high school, post-secondary technical and apprenticeship programs, regional apprenticeship contests and SkillsUSA state and national conferences. Malco also offers discounts and a custom tool-kitting program to educators and students through its distributors.

Each school term, Malco also recognizes high-achieving students and entire graduating classes in the HVAC/sheet metal, building construction and auto body repair fields through the “Head of the Class” Student Recognition Program. Through the no-cost Head of the Class program, educators can nominate an outstanding graduating student to receive a significant Malco tool gift with an average value of $150. The entire graduating class also receives Malco caps. Since 2005, the Head of the Class program has reached more than 65,000 students, including 3,500 “Head of the Class” honorees, representing more than 740 high school career technical education programs, technical schools, union Joint Apprenticeship Training Committees and industry association programs across the U.S. and Canada.

“At a time when there is a nationwide shortage of hardworking women and men in the trades, we are proud to provide support for their education through these initiatives,” said Mardon Quandt, president and CEO of Malco. “Malco also ensures as many tradespeople as possible are able to tackle their jobs effectively with our high-quality, labor-saving tools.”

To view a photo gallery of Head of the Class winners from 2019, visit www.malcoproducts.com/educators-resources.