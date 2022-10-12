Malco Products to Sponsor Three SEMA Battle of the Builders Entries

Malco Products, Inc. announced they will be sponsoring three SEMA Battle of the Builders entries as part of SEMA Show 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 1-4. Visitors to West Hall booth no. 54149 will have the opportunity to see the 2020 Al Slonaker Memorial Award-winning 1936 Willys Pickup and speak to builder Brian Limburg of The Tin Man’s Garage.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The 2020 Al Slonaker Memorial Award-winning 1936 Willys Pickup As the centerpiece for the Malco booth, the 1936 Willys features a show-stopping PPG Ferrari Red paint job, custom Chromoly tube chassis and 498 cubic inch Arias V6 800 horsepower Hemi engine. The truck is finished with Malco Automotive’s EPIC line of compounds and polishes to enhance the truck’s shine. “Malco Products exhibits at SEMA to support our flagship Malco Automotive line of professional-grade detailing products and our Presta Automotive line of automotive refinish products,” said Jennifer Bowman, director of marketing. “This year, our booth centers around the Malco and Presta brands’ core purpose: paint correction and protection. There is no better way to show what our brands represent than to show a vehicle in our signature red color that shines and has great reflection. We are honored to have this Grand National Roadster Show award-winning build in our booth and wish Brian luck in the Battle of the Builders competition.

Advertisement

In addition to the 1936 Willys Truck, Malco is also sponsoring John Wargo and The Custom Shop Crew’s Battle of the Builders entries. A 1966 Mustang named Double Down is a convertible with a motorized removable hardtop riding on a Roadster Shop chassis with a Coyote swap running through Ultimate Headers & Pypes exhaust and finished with ProSpray paint with graphics and buffed out with Presta Automotive compounds and polishes. There is also a 1953 Chevy truck named “GrandPa Dave” that is the owner’s grandfather’s original truck and rebuilt to a killer street custom. GrandPa Dave features a Roadster Shop chassis, LS3 with Comp Cam and Holley EFI running out of a Pypes exhaust and is finished with ProSpray paint buffed out with Presta Automotive compounds and polishes. You can visit Double Down and Grandpa Dave in SONY booth no. 11123 in the North Hall.

Advertisement

“Malco takes pride in producing high-quality products for our customers and is pleased to sponsor so many amazing builds,” said Bowman. “We are very excited to be back at SEMA this year and look forward to connecting with customers, builders, media and other aftermarket partners. We have exciting things going on with our Malco and Presta Automotive brands and encourage everyone to stop by our booth to say hello and check out the 1936 Willys. For customers and fans not attending SEMA, you can also follow the show on our social media channels @MalcoAutomotive and @PrestaProducts on Facebook and Instagram. We will be posting show content and running contests all week long.”

Advertisement