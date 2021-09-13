Mando Corp. Releases New Line of Cooling Fan Assemblies

Brea, Calif.-based Mando Corporation has recently released a new line of brushless-motor cooling fan assemblies to the Mando Aftermarket Program.

Mando currently offers six SKUs available to order in their line of brushless-motor cooling fan assemblies, covering 100% of applications for 2019 and newer Hyundai and KIA vehicles equipped with brushless units.

Mando cooling fan assemblies are the exact OE units that are found in the vehicles right off the lot. Brushless assemblies have more advanced electronics than traditional brush-motor cooling fan assemblies. Mando OE build quality ensures fit-form-function for worry-free replacements.

