Martin Senour Paints Announces 2019 First Quarter Training Schedule

Martin Senour Paints announced its 2019 first-quarter training schedule, which features seven different courses and runs from Jan. 7 to March 26. The sessions are led by industry-leading professionals in Atlanta, Chicago, Reno, Dallas and Philadelphia. Each course is designed to provide collision repair industry professionals specialized advanced knowledge in their field.

“The painting certifications that we offer are designed to equip shop owners, managers, technicians and NAPA jobbers with the most efficient techniques,” says Jeff Hartl, national sales director of Martin Senour. “Painters receive the expert hands-on training to learn best practices for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity.”

All participants will receive personal safety equipment, as well as product and color training materials for use and future reference.

Courses taught by Martin Senour professionals during the first quarter of 2019 include:

Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification

Painter Certification

Advanced Painter Certification

Color Adjustment & Blending

Jobber 1

Color Match Simplicity

Fleet FGP