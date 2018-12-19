Body Shop Business
Martin Tools Releases Limited-Edition 100-Year Anniversary Tool Set

Martin Tools has released a limited-edition 100-year anniversary tool set that was originally unveiled and displayed at the 2018 SEMA Show.

These tool sets celebrate 100 years of Martin Tools making body and fender tools. The set, which comes in a commemorative cedar box, features wood-handled body hammers painted red, white and blue. The dollies and working faces of the hammers are hand-polished to a mirror finish.

The 300 sets Martin Tools is making will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call (817) 258-3000 or visit martinsprocket.com.

