Legislation

Maryland Passes New Calibration Law

S.B. 793 establishes consumer protections related to the repair or replacement of glass on motor vehicles equipped with ADAS.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Maryland state legislature recently passed S.B. 793, a bill establishing consumer protections related to the repair or replacement of glass on motor vehicles equipped with an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).

The bill states that before repairing or replacing motor vehicle glass, if the vehicle is equipped with ADAS, a motor vehicle safety glass facility (someone who repairs or replaces vehicle glass and provides recalibration of ADAS) shall:

  • inform the customer if the recalibration of an ADAS system is required
  • provide the customer a written statement that the work to be performed on the vehicle will meet or exceed OEM specifications

The law will take effect Oct. 1, 2023.

To read the full text of the bill, click here.

U.S. Rep Bobby Rush Introduces REPAIR Act

This Federal legislation was introduced to provide consumers rights to their vehicle’s data and safeguard a free and fair repair market.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
U.S. House Ag Committee Holds Hearing on EV Investments

Committee Chairman Rep. David Scott (D-GA) emphasized the importance of not leaving rural America behind in the push to vehicle electrification.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Pennsylvania Legislation Would Allow Self-Driving Cars to be Tested on Public Roads

S.B. 965 would allow companies to test self-driving vehicles on Pennsylvania highways without a driver available to take over in an emergency.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
President Biden Signs Executive Order on Clean Energy, EVs

President Joe Biden recently signed the Executive Order on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

