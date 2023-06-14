Maryland Passes New Calibration Law

The Maryland state legislature recently passed S.B. 793, a bill establishing consumer protections related to the repair or replacement of glass on motor vehicles equipped with an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).

The bill states that before repairing or replacing motor vehicle glass, if the vehicle is equipped with ADAS, a motor vehicle safety glass facility (someone who repairs or replaces vehicle glass and provides recalibration of ADAS) shall:

inform the customer if the recalibration of an ADAS system is required

provide the customer a written statement that the work to be performed on the vehicle will meet or exceed OEM specifications

The law will take effect Oct. 1, 2023.

To read the full text of the bill, click here.

