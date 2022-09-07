 Matco Tools Introduces New Rat Fink Tool Cart
Matco Tools Introduces New Rat Fink Tool Cart

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

Products

Matco Tools Introduces New Rat Fink Tool Cart

Matco Tools has introduced a limited edition tool cart featuring the iconic Rat Fink design by Ed Roth.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Matco Tools has introduced a limited edition tool cart featuring the iconic Rat Fink design by Ed Roth.

Click Here to Read More
With six drawers and a lid compartment that provides 5” height, you can bring your vital tools for the job with you in this rolling storage solution.

This cart has been tested to be a durable tool storage companion and sure to be a great addition to any garage or collection.

This rolling tool cart includes two gas pistons, which function for the lid to open automatically as well as stay at the proper angle when unlocked.

Feed the nostalgia of the Hod Rod scene of the ‘50s and ‘60s with Rat Fink! For more information, visit matcotools.com.

In this article:
