Matco Tools Launches Maximus Flex Pro Scan Tool

Matco Tools has launched the next tool in the Maximus Flex line of diagnostic scan tools, the Maximus Flex Pro.

Like previous generations, the MaxFlex Pro continues to be the most versatile and flexible scan tool option for any technician and now has an Android 10 platform and is rated IP-65 for dust and water resistance.

The MaxFlex Pro offers technicians the capability to choose and personalize their level of software coverage, whether it’s a fully loaded package that includes MaxFix and fully unlocked software, the monthly subscription model allowing technicians to select the makes and models they need, or the basic version with enhanced code reading.

