 Matco Tools Launches Maximus Flex Pro Scan Tool
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Matco Tools Launches Maximus Flex Pro Scan Tool

on

BendPak Introduces New EV2400SL Electric Vehicle Lift

on

Milwaukee Introduces New Neck Light

on

SprayMax to Showcase New UV System at SEMA
Advertisement

Paladin Industrial Coatings: Clearcoat Options

Let's take a look at 304 and 313 clear topcoat options for the Paladin Industrial Coatings line.

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 3

You wouldn’t believe who and what you’ll see on Route 66.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Events: eBay Motors Experience to Bring Industry Products to Life at SEMA Show

Products: Matco Tools Launches Maximus Flex Pro Scan Tool

AirPro Diagnostics: Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 1

Video: Paladin Industrial Coatings: Clearcoat Options

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Matco Tools Launches Maximus Flex Pro Scan Tool

Matco Tools has launched the next tool in the Maximus Flex line of diagnostic scan tools, the Maximus Flex Pro.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Matco Tools has launched the next tool in the Maximus Flex line of diagnostic scan tools, the Maximus Flex Pro.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Like previous generations, the MaxFlex Pro continues to be the most versatile and flexible scan tool option for any technician and now has an Android 10 platform and is rated IP-65 for dust and water resistance.

The MaxFlex Pro offers technicians the capability to choose and personalize their level of software coverage, whether it’s a fully loaded package that includes MaxFix and fully unlocked software, the monthly subscription model allowing technicians to select the makes and models they need, or the basic version with enhanced code reading.

For more information, visit matcotools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

Products: Matco Tools Introduces New Rat Fink Tool Cart

Products: Dannmar Introduces New D4-12A Alignment Lift

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business