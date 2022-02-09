 Matco Tools Launches RAPASSIST Tool Powered by Opus IVS
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Matco Tools Launches RAPASSIST Tool Powered by Opus IVS

on

ProMaxx Introduces Hex Adapter for Ratchet

on

PPG Launches New High-Production Primer Surfacer

on

KBS Coatings Cavity Coater Protects Against Rust
Advertisement
Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

Where do we now stand with the buying and selling of collision repair facilities?

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations for California

News: Association News

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Videos of the Week

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Matco Tools Launches RAPASSIST Tool Powered by Opus IVS

New four-way device helps shops keep business in-house through on-demand access to OE-trained master techs.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Matco Tools has announced the launch of RAPASSIST, a remote diagnostic and programming support multi-tool, through its continued partnership with Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new RAPASSIST provides automotive repair shops with four diagnostic and programming support benefits in a unique “multi-tool” platform:

  • IVS 360 Live Expert Support
  • RAP – Remote Assist Programming
  • DIY programming through a CarDAQ-J2534 pass thru interface
  • Printable OE vehicle scan reports

The new RAPASSIST utilizes the Opus IVS remote team of support specialists to allow shops to quickly and accurately diagnose and/or program vehicles. Through IVS 360 Live Expert Support, customers get on-demand access to 100-plus OE-brand specific Master Technicians, enabling them to expand their vehicle brand coverage and avoid subletting work.

Advertisement

“Across the country, automotive repair shop owners and technicians tell our distributors that staying current with vehicle diagnostics is one of their biggest challenges,” said Hilda Shipcka, vice president of Marketing and eBusiness at Matco Tools. “The new RAPASSIST gives them the confidence and expertise to take on more complex vehicle repairs by accessing a remote platform of OE-trained Master Techs ready to help them through the toughest repairs for all major U.S. domestic, Asian and European vehicles.”

RAPASSIST users connect with IVS 360 Master Techs to analyze diagnostic data parameters, review OEM service procedures and program vehicle control modules directly through the tool.

Advertisement

“Our live repair guidance and remote programming experts give customers what they need to perform complex repairs on high-tech vehicles,” said Brian Herron, president of Opus IVS. “We are excited to further enhance our line-up with Matco Tools to help lead the repair industry into the future of diagnosing, calibrating and programming advanced vehicles.”

Added Matco Tools Diagnostic Programs Manager Eric Pagliughi, “The hallmark of the new RAPASSIST is its extreme utility. We tend to think of it like a diagnostic Swiss army knife. RAPASSIST allows shop owners to keep more business in-house with the confidence needed to tackle repairs quickly and efficiently on today’s complex vehicles.”

Advertisement

To learn more about the RAPASSIST, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: Milwaukee Announces Two New Specialty Grinders

Products: Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

Products: Malco Launches Disinfectant Wipes and Ready-to-Use Cleaner

Products: Beta Tools Introduces New Three-Drawer Tool Cart

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business