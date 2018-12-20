Matrix Automotive Finishes Releases New Mavericks of Color Calendar for 2019

Matrix Automotive Finishes announced it has selected 13 unique vehicles for its 2019 calendar. Builds ranging from mid-century trucks to cutting-edge custom motorcycles display what can only be described as inventive and dramatic paint jobs brought to life by some of the industry’s most well-known and renowned painters using Matrix products, from the basecoat to the clear.

“We received an incredible amount of quality submissions for this year’s calendar,” saidRob Mowson, vice president of marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “Narrowing the entries down to 13 wasn’t easy, but we arrived at a collection that truly showcases the endless possibilities Matrix products represent.”

The 2019 Matrix Calendar highlights not only the innovative work of painters using Matrix paint and products, but a number of the brand’s Mavericks of Color – a distinction awarded annually to painters in the collision repair environment and custom world who demonstrate a continued commitment to pushing the envelope of creativity and passion.

To better display the depth of color and intricate detail of each build, the Matrix 2019 calendar features an 11 x 17 landscape format. The wider image format allows for a closer look at each painter’s stunning work and makes the 2019 Matrix Calendar a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts.

A 1960 Chevrolet C10 by Justin Nichols (2018 Maverick of Color) of Nichols Paint & Fab in Watseka, Ill., is featured on the cover of the 2019 Matrix Calendar. Nichols’ C10 is followed by month after month of incredible builds and designs:

January

1969 Chevrolet Cadillac

Lonny Speer, 2019 Maverick of Color

Count’s Kustoms, Las Vegas, Nev.

February

2010 Harley-Davidson Road King

Jason Vander Woude, 2019 Maverick of Color

NSD Paintwerks, Lynwood, Ill.

March

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Bill “Elvis” Stull, 2019 Maverick of Color

Kuzin’s Kustom Body & Paint, Custer, Wis.

April

1975 Chevrolet Corvette

Michael Dumas, Platinum Custom Cars, Manteno, Ill.

May

1939 Willy’s Coupe

Gary “Boogie Man” Zaborowski, 2018 Maverick of Color

Boogie Man’s Custom Creations, Riverview, Mich.

June

Harley-Davidson Pan/Shovel Head (Custom)

Michael Ramirez, Buckwild, Los Angeles, Calif.

July

1950 Ford F1

Mark Devito, Devito’s Body Shop, Dexter, N.Y.

August

2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Bradley Kula, Kula’s Collision, Tampa, Fla.

September

1978 Pontiac Trans Am

Greg Sowieja, S&S Collision and Restoration, Withee, Wis.

October

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Joe Vincent, 2018 Maverick of Color

Vincent Dezigns – Prairieville, La.

November

1961 Chevrolet Impala

Josh Culver, Culver Customs, Louisville, Ky.

December

1969 Ford Mustang Fastback

Andrew Alderman, Alderman’s Resto-Rods, St. Petersburg, Fla.

The 2019 Matrix Calendars can be purchased on the brand’s website