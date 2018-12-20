Matrix Automotive Finishes Releases New Mavericks of Color Calendar for 2019
Matrix Automotive Finishes announced it has selected 13 unique vehicles for its 2019 calendar. Builds ranging from mid-century trucks to cutting-edge custom motorcycles display what can only be described as inventive and dramatic paint jobs brought to life by some of the industry’s most well-known and renowned painters using Matrix products, from the basecoat to the clear.
“We received an incredible amount of quality submissions for this year’s calendar,” saidRob Mowson, vice president of marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “Narrowing the entries down to 13 wasn’t easy, but we arrived at a collection that truly showcases the endless possibilities Matrix products represent.”
The 2019 Matrix Calendar highlights not only the innovative work of painters using Matrix paint and products, but a number of the brand’s Mavericks of Color – a distinction awarded annually to painters in the collision repair environment and custom world who demonstrate a continued commitment to pushing the envelope of creativity and passion.
To better display the depth of color and intricate detail of each build, the Matrix 2019 calendar features an 11 x 17 landscape format. The wider image format allows for a closer look at each painter’s stunning work and makes the 2019 Matrix Calendar a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts.
A 1960 Chevrolet C10 by Justin Nichols (2018 Maverick of Color) of Nichols Paint & Fab in Watseka, Ill., is featured on the cover of the 2019 Matrix Calendar. Nichols’ C10 is followed by month after month of incredible builds and designs:
January
1969 Chevrolet Cadillac
Lonny Speer, 2019 Maverick of Color
Count’s Kustoms, Las Vegas, Nev.
February
2010 Harley-Davidson Road King
Jason Vander Woude, 2019 Maverick of Color
NSD Paintwerks, Lynwood, Ill.
March
1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Bill “Elvis” Stull, 2019 Maverick of Color
Kuzin’s Kustom Body & Paint, Custer, Wis.
April
1975 Chevrolet Corvette
Michael Dumas, Platinum Custom Cars, Manteno, Ill.
May
1939 Willy’s Coupe
Gary “Boogie Man” Zaborowski, 2018 Maverick of Color
Boogie Man’s Custom Creations, Riverview, Mich.
June
Harley-Davidson Pan/Shovel Head (Custom)
Michael Ramirez, Buckwild, Los Angeles, Calif.
July
1950 Ford F1
Mark Devito, Devito’s Body Shop, Dexter, N.Y.
August
2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Bradley Kula, Kula’s Collision, Tampa, Fla.
September
1978 Pontiac Trans Am
Greg Sowieja, S&S Collision and Restoration, Withee, Wis.
October
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Joe Vincent, 2018 Maverick of Color
Vincent Dezigns – Prairieville, La.
November
1961 Chevrolet Impala
Josh Culver, Culver Customs, Louisville, Ky.
December
1969 Ford Mustang Fastback
Andrew Alderman, Alderman’s Resto-Rods, St. Petersburg, Fla.
The 2019 Matrix Calendars can be purchased on the brand’s website.
For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, visit sherwin-automotive.com.