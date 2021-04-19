Matrix Wand Donates Equipment to Salina Area Technical College

The Matrix Wand announced it has donated a Matrix Wand 3D structural diagnostic, blueprinting and collision repair system to Salina Area Technical College (SATC) in Salina, Kansas. This donation will be used to train students in SATC’s Auto Collision repair program as they strive to become the next generation of collision repair professionals.

Click Here to Read More

“The Matrix Wand is proud to donate a Matrix Wand system and a car to the Salina Area Technical College to be used for the training of their students,” said Sergio Correa, director of technical support and training for the Matrix Wand. “This system will give students experience with this technology before starting their careers.”

In addition to the Matrix Wand system, Matrix has donated a vehicle that students can practice on using the Matrix Wand. The Matrix Wand, powered by FenderBolt, utilizes the Mitchell Reference Database to compare points on a damaged vehicle to OEM specifications to identify damage.

“This donation to the auto collision repair program is great for our students,” said Brian Hitchens, instructor at Salina Tech Auto Repair. “It gives them access to the latest technology in the industry and a one-up on competition as they start their careers.”