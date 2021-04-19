Connect with us

Matrix Wand Donates Equipment to Salina Area Technical College

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Matrix Wand announced it has donated a Matrix Wand 3D structural diagnostic, blueprinting and collision repair system to Salina Area Technical College (SATC) in Salina, Kansas. This donation will be used to train students in SATC’s Auto Collision repair program as they strive to become the next generation of collision repair professionals.

“The Matrix Wand is proud to donate a Matrix Wand system and a car to the Salina Area Technical College to be used for the training of their students,” said Sergio Correa, director of technical support and training for the Matrix Wand. “This system will give students experience with this technology before starting their careers.”

In addition to the Matrix Wand system, Matrix has donated a vehicle that students can practice on using the Matrix Wand. The Matrix Wand, powered by FenderBolt, utilizes the Mitchell Reference Database to compare points on a damaged vehicle to OEM specifications to identify damage.

“This donation to the auto collision repair program is great for our students,” said Brian Hitchens, instructor at Salina Tech Auto Repair. “It gives them access to the latest technology in the industry and a one-up on competition as they start their careers.”

The Auto Collision Repair program at SATC provides students with training in hand and power tools to perform metalworking and dent repair, welding, replacing parts, door and window repair, insurance claim procedures and estimating. The program also covers aluminum and plastic repair and laser frame measuring and straightening.

Matrix Wand Donates Equipment to Salina Area Technical College

