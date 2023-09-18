Matt Ebert of Crash Champions to Lead 2023 MSO Symposium

Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, will serve as emcee for the 2023 MSO Symposium, which will take place Monday, Oct. 30 at The Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas.

“Throughout its history, the MSO Symposium has earned a reputation as a dynamic platform that brings together top

MSO leaders and executives,” said Ebert. “As a lifelong collision repair professional and MSO founder, it’s a true privilege to serve as emcee for this year’s event.”

Ebert is a passionate entrepreneur who founded Crash Champions in 1999 as a single local repair center serving New

Lenox, Ill. He has overseen the rapid expansion of the brand into the third-largest MSO in the U.S. Today, Crash

Champions serves customers at more than 600 locations in 36 states as the largest founder-led MSO in the country.

“The MSO Symposium has served as the genesis of many significant advancements and innovations in our industry,”

Ebert said. “And I believe the 2023 edition of the MSO Symposium will continue that proud tradition.”

This year’s MSO Symposium encompasses extensive networking opportunities and a very informative agenda. The

program will assist small, medium and large MSOs and growing independent repair facilities in understanding current

influences on their business and the data behind it. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with sessions that include discussions on private equity, the economy, consolidation trends, expanding streams of income and an outlook on the industry’s future.

Ebert joined the MSO Symposium’s advisory board in 2022. He was named BodyShop Business’s 2022 Multi-Shop Executive of the Year and was recently named a winner of the Midwest Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year award.

“Matt’s participation and experience instantly had a positive impact on the program,” said Roy Schnepper, former chair and current board member of the MSO Symposium. “We are pleased to have him serve as emcee at our 12th annual event.”

To join leading executives from the largest and most successful collision repair facilities in North America at this exclusive annual event, those who qualify may register by clicking here. To meet the attendance requirements, one must be an owner or executive of any size MSO, an employee of an independent collision repair facility operating with greater than $3 million in annual sales or a representative of an OEM or insurance company. The only exception is the limited number of sponsors that help underwrite the program.

For more information, visit msosymposium.com or call (281) 819-2332.