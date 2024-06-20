Matthew’s Auto Supplies Invites AASP/NJ Members to Free Training Event

The Alliance of Auto Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Matthew’s Auto Supplies of Washington, N.J., is inviting AASP/NJ members to their free training event Wednesday, June 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Indasa Training Center in Fairfield, N.J.

The event will feature AASP/NJ President Ken Miller and Matthew’s Auto Supplies’ Benjamin Stephens, who will be teaming up to present “Negotiation Tactics for Today’s Collision Repair Environment” and “Documentation for Stronger Negotiations.”

Food will be served at 5:30 p.m.

“Matthew’s is a great supporter of the industry,” said Miller. “We are so grateful to them for opening this training opportunity to the members of AASP/NJ. They do an excellent job of providing education and training to their customers. Their efforts should be commended.”

For more information on how to register for this event, contact AASP/NJ at (973) 667-6922 or email [email protected].

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.