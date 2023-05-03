Maxi-Miser Announces PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition

Maxi-Miser by ApolloSpray has announced the PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition (LE) Auto, the most advanced TrueHVLP painting system for automotive applications.

The PRECISION-5 PRO LE is designed for demanding precision HVLP technology for the perfect finish, providing users with enhanced power and exclusive features that put them in complete control. No air compressor is needed when using a Maxi-Miser system.

The PRO LE offers precise atomizing power that keeps overspray to a minimum and gives users ultimate control of where their paint goes. It can be used to spray primer/sealer, basecoat and clearcoat. The precise atomizing power of the PRECISION-5 also allows users to spray all kinds of candies, pearls and metallics, not to mention metal flake. The unit is perfect for garage users, professional paint shops doing custom paint jobs and mobile technicians doing spot repairs in the field.

The precision pressure control system (PCS) controls motor speed, voltage and amperage, adjusting automatically for altitude and barometric pressure to ensure precise atomizing pressure anywhere. When combined with the digital pressure display that is accurate to 1/10th PSI, this system guarantees unparalleled efficiency, with documented transfer efficiency of 80% or more and 38% savings on coatings when compared with compressed air systems.

The PRECISION-5 also features PowerPause, a 60-second auto-idle mode that preserves motor life and long-term reliability while permitting the highest available flow pressure. QuadraClean filtration is another exclusive feature of the PRECISION-5 PRO LE. Dual automotive washable filters provide advanced air filtration to keep the system running cooler and prolong motor life.

“We are thrilled to release the PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition (LE) Auto, the most advanced TrueHVLP system for automotive painting applications,” said John Darroch, CEO of Apollo Sprayers. “This system provides users with enhanced power and exclusive features that put them in complete control of their work. The precision pressure control system, PowerPause idle mode, QuadraClean filtration system and Handi-Hold spray gun docking station are just some of the features that make the PRO LE stand out from other systems on the market.

“When using Maxi-Miser turbo spray systems, no air compressor is necessary. In fact, you even benefit from not needing to use filters to keep condensation and oil out of your finish. With Maxi-Miser, the motor continuously produces warm, clean and dry air, eliminating condensation in your airline.”

For more information, visit maxi-miser.com.