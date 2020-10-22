Mayhew Introduces New Screw Pliers

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. has introduced the new Screw Pliers (part no. 9568) to their product offering. Made from industrial-quality tool steel, these heavy-duty eight-inch pliers are used to remove damaged, corroded, rusted, painted over or tamperproof screws, nuts and bolts.

The powerful serrated jaws at the tip of the pliers have a radius that conforms to the most common-sized screw heads to increase surface area contact, allowing for better grip and more torque. The plastisol slip-on grips provide a more secure and comfortable grasp of the handle.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at (800) 872-0037 or visit mayhew.com.