David Rogers: 2018 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year Award

Once again this year, I had the pleasure of honoring the top-scoring individual in the collision category of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification test at ASE’s Fall Board of Governors meeting.

This year, David Rogers, an auto body technician at Nyhus Chevrolet-Buick in Staples, Minn., received the 2018 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year award.

I met David and his wife, Lora, at the welcome reception, and as much as I’d like to say I was surprised by their demeanor, I wasn’t. It was the same as all of the previous winners who I’ve had the pleasure of honoring: humble, blessed and thankful beyond words.

David developed an interest in cars at a young age, heavily influenced by his grandfather, who also had an interest in cars. He takes great pride in his job, as is evidenced by his numerous training certifications.

“I take pride in having the ability to restore vehicles to their original condition,” says Rogers. “I also find ASE and other continued education valuable in order to keep me up to date on the everchanging industry.”

Congratulations once again, David. It’s people like you who make us very proud of this industry.