 MEMA Announces Plans to Position the Organization for the Future
Inductor Max Induction Heater Tool Demonstration at 2022 SEMA

Tom Gough, president and CEO of Induction Innovations, shows off the Inductor Max induction heater tool at the 2022 SEMA Show.

Body Bangin': The Disconnect with Female Customers

Micki Woods interviews Katie Mares, author of CustomHER Experience, on why many businesses get it wrong when trying to market to women.

Associations

MEMA Announces Plans to Position the Organization for the Future

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

MEMA, the leading trade association in North America representing motor vehicle component manufacturers, announced a new business structure to better position the organization and the vehicle supplier community for the future. The 118-year-old organization will now operate under one umbrella — MEMA — and represent automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers with two groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Group and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers Group.

Over recent decades, MEMA’s reach and influence expanded through four divisions as the industry evolved: Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Associations (AASA), Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA), MERA – The Association for Sustainable Manufacturing, and Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA).

“Today, rapid changes are impacting our industry and we must be more adaptive and agile to respond,” says Bill Long, president and CEO, MEMA. “These industry challenges are not unique to one market segment but affect the entire membership. We must position MEMA for the future in a way that supports our vision of a growing, profitable, and influential supplier community.”  

According to Long, MEMA’s mission, vision, and dedication to its members and the automotive, commercial vehicle, and remanufacturing industries have not changed. It remains focused on advancing business interests of vehicle suppliers and working to successfully navigate the future of transportation and sustainability.

“No other organization can compare with MEMA’s longevity, respect, depth of knowledge, and commitment to the supplier industry,” says Long. “With these changes, we leverage one MEMA, providing more services to all members in each respective market segment, greater platforms for industry dialogue, and one collective voice on behalf of our members.”

To learn more, representatives from every MEMA member organization have been invited to attend a members-only MEMA Town Hall on Dec. 8, 2022.

The association will formally kick off the new brand and organizational structure in January 2023.

MEMA is the voice of the automotive and commercial vehicle supplier industry. It represents the largest manufacturing sector in the United States. Across the range of new vehicle innovation — from autonomous to zero-emissions technologies — vehicle suppliers are leading the way. MEMA member companies conceive, design and manufacture the original equipment systems and technologies that make up two-thirds of the value of a new vehicle. Member companies also supply the global aftermarket with the technologies that keep millions of vehicles on the road, driving sustainability and fueling society’s need for transportation.

MEMA has offices in Southfield, Mich., Research Triangle Park, N.C., and Washington, D.C. For more information on MEMA, visit MEMA.org.

